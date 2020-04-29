Virginia’s medical examiner said drug overdoses claimed more lives than ever in 2019, but in the Roanoke Valley the death rate declined for the first time in three years.
The Office of the Medical Examiner filed a preliminary report for 2019 that shows 1,617 Virginians died from drug overdoses. This is an 8.8% increase over 2018, when for the first time in more than a decade, the number had fallen. Overdoses accounted for 100 more deaths in 2019 than in 2017, the previous peak recorded for deaths due to drugs.
However, a different story unfolded in Roanoke and Roanoke County, where overdose fatalities dropped significantly. In the city, 46 people died from drug overdoses in 2019, 10 fewer than the year before. In Roanoke County, 15 people died from overdoses, down from 21 in 2018.
Two new programs were started last year to reduce overdoses by getting a reversal drug in the hands of users, and to help those who have overdosed and wanted help to start recovery treatment in the emergency room.
About 60% of the statewide drug deaths involved illicit fentanyl, a powerful painkiller that suppresses breathing. When fentanyl began to appear several years ago, it was mostly mixed with heroin. It then began showing up in other illicit substances. The medical examiner’s report notes in 2019 compared to 2018, fatal cocaine overdoses increased 8.7% and fatal methamphetamine overdoses increased 56%
If naloxone is given quickly, the effects of an opioid overdose can be reversed.
The Virginia Harm Reduction Coalition handed out about 15,000 doses of naloxone last year, mostly in Roanoke.
Lawson Koeppel, executive director, thinks this helped to keep people from dying.
“The fact that Roanoke went down, I don’t think it has to do with our efforts, it has to do with the people we serve. They are the ones who are reviving people who overdose. That’s why deaths are going down,” he said.
The coalition is run by employees and volunteers “with lived experience with substance use and mental health,” he said.
Their goal is to provides a place for folks who use drugs to come for whatever they need, whether it’s a nap, to charge their phone, be tested for hepatitis C or to find a treatment program.
Koeppel said they helped about 2,000 people last year, and have a caseload of about 500 people. Handing out naloxone and training people how to use it is one of their main missions.
“Naloxone is like a fire extinguisher. It should be everywhere, but particularly where the fires are. In Virginia, we’ve done a really good job with Revive training, and getting folks trained, but a lot of those folks are probably never going to be in a space where someone has an overdose,” he said.
“What we have focused on is getting folks who use drugs trained. Getting folks who use drugs, the medication. There is kind of this myth of a bystander is walking through the park and sees someone overdose. There have probably been headlines where that has happened, but the vast majority, 80 to 90% of the reversals that happen in this country, are done by people in the room, who are right next to somebody using drugs,” Koeppel said.
Naloxone works only in the moment.
For many years, physicians in Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital saw patients who had overdosed but had little to offer them to prevent it from happening again.
The emergency department then partnered with Carilion’s behavioral health and created a Bridge to Treatment program. Patients who overdose and want to start treatment are given a prescription for medication that helps to suppress opioid cravings. They are linked quickly with peer support specialists and are seen in outpatient therapy program within a week.
Dr. John Burton, chair of emergency medicine, earlier this year said, “the numbers are just crazy success.”
About 82% of patients given a one-week prescription for buprenorphine show up for their outpatient appointments. And 90% of those patients remained in the program a month later.
But successes gained last year could be lost through the pandemic.
While Carilion’s emergency room visits are down 50% overall, Burton has not observed any change in the number of people who have overdosed.
“Prior to the current pandemic, the Roanoke Valley was working with remarkable collaboration to provide support to those with serious addictions. Even then our resources were stretched thin,” said Dr. Bob Trestman, chair of psychiatry.
He anticipates in the coming weeks and months to see “a serious increase in substance use disorders, the risk of suicide, overdoses, anxiety, and so forth consistent with historic patterns of response after profound disasters."
"Given the limited resources and increased challenges to our care delivery systems as a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic, our Peer Support Programs and our Bridge Clinics are more important resources than ever in providing needed services to those dealing with substance use disorders and addictions,” Trestman said.
Koeppel said the coalition has not seen any decline in people needing their services.
“Nothing has slowed down for us,” he said. “People haven’t stopped using drugs because they had to self isolate.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.