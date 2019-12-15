Investigators have identified a vehicle they think crossed the centerline leading to a fatal head-on wreck on the Blue Ridge Parkway near Bent Mountain in September, a parkway official said.
Curtis Elmer Mills, 72, of Roanoke was northbound in a 2019 GMC Terrain and Chandler E. Creasy, 18, of Vinton was southbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicles collided at mile marker 132.4 on Sept. 2, Ranger Daniel Whitcomb of the National Park Service wrote in an incident report released Thursday by park officials.
Mills’ vehicle “appears to have crossed into the southbound lane, resulting in the head-on collision with Mr. Creasy’s vehicle,” said Neal Labrie, chief ranger of the Blue Ridge Parkway.
No charges have been filed against Mills in connection with the Labor Day crash. The question of whether any charges will be filed in the case is still pending, according to Labrie. Federal prosecutors declined to comment.
After the impact, which occurred at 2:49 p.m., Mills’s SUV descended an embankment and struck a tree, the report said. Mills and his wife Donna were injured. Their son, Ian Mills, 44, of Roanoke, died at the scene, the report said.
Parkway officials released only the name of the fatal victim after the crash, but Carilion Clinic said he was the son of Curtis and Donna Mills.
Curtis Mills is Carilion’s senior vice president of facilities services and property management services. Curtis and Donna Mills were reported to be in good condition at the hospital a few days after the crash.
Curtis Mills did not respond to a request for comment.
Creasy sustained multiple injuries, the crash report said. Although his vehicle caught fire where it came to stop in the road, burns weren’t listed in the report as being among his injuries.
His attorney and his father declined to comment.
Creasy told investigators he was going southbound at 45 mph, the parkway speed limit, in search of a fishing spot “when he saw a vehicle driving northbound in the southbound lane,” Whitcomb’s report said. “Mr. Creasy braked and braced for impact.”
Curtis Mills told investigators he was going northbound at 45 mph and was talking to his son, who was seated in the front passenger position, the report said. “He looked up at the road and saw a vehicle shortly before impact,” Whitcomb’s report said.
Earlier the same day, Mills consumed lunch and then a glass of wine at Chateau Morrisette in Floyd County before taking about an hourlong walk on the grounds of the winery, the crash report said.
He then began the drive that ended with the crash at a location 39 miles north of the winery on the parkway, according to the report. Blood drawn an hour and 36 minutes after the crash was negative for alcohol, the report said. Mills also tested negative for drugs, the report said.
Creasy also tested negative for alcohol, the report said. The only drugs found in his system were painkillers administered by medical personnel after the wreck, the report said.
A check of each driver’s phone showed no email, text or social media use by either man around the time of the crash, the report said.
All three occupants of the Mills vehicle had been wearing seat belts, as was Creasy, who was traveling alone, the report said.
Ian Mills died of blunt force trauma to the chest, the report said.
The parkway required an estimated $15,000 to $30,000 in fire-related repairs, the report said.
