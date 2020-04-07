When Chris Cirenza heard that Virginia Tech students wouldn’t return to campus after spring break because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, he knew his business would suffer.
“Undergrads love my carbonara,” Cirenza said.
For the past two years, students and nonstudents would stand in long lines at his Not Your Mama’s Pasta stall at the Blacksburg Farmers Market waiting for Cirenza to knead and cut fresh pasta and stir it into a famous Roman sauce of cured pork, eggs and pecorino cheese for them. Even in winter people would shovel in forkfuls of his food as they browsed other vendor offerings.
But Gov. Ralph Northam’s recent executive orders placing restrictions on all businesses in the state to slow the global COVID-19 pandemic has taken carbonara off the menu.
It’s been a big dent to his income, Cirenza said. Lucky for him, he said he was already expanding into prepacked fresh and dried pastas that meet the new guidelines. Now they are his only product. He’s so far sold more than 70 packages of pasta through his own website, and he’s listed products on a new Blacksburg Farmers Market online ordering portal.
On that portal, customers can choose from a range of vendor products, pay for them online and pick them up during normal Saturday hours at the market.
“It’s been good. I just got to keep marketing it,” Cirenza said. “Hopefully, people eat it and then want to buy more.”
The governor’s order has had impacts, not just on vendors but on farmers markets themselves.
While they can still operate under strict health and safety guidelines, unlike brick and mortar grocery sellers, the state’s more than 350 farmers markets were not designated as essential businesses — despite sometimes being the only purveyors of fresh fruits and vegetables in Virginia’s many food deserts, said Kim Hutchinson of the Virginia Farmers Market Association .
As an industry, farmers markets are worth about $1 billion to the Virginia economy, Hutchinson said. Last year, the Blacksburg market vendors did $1.3 million in sales. But COVID-19 restrictions are threatening this growing economic sector.
“We have grave concern,” Hutchinson said.
But farmers and vendors have rushed to adapt.
“They just want to be able to do their business and sell their product and provide for their community and their family and keep everybody safe,” she said.
Poplar Hill Alpacas & Studio, another Blacksburg vendor, is one of those being forced to adapt. They’ve had practice. To weather the 2008 housing collapse and subsequent recession, Patty and Les Fuller moved from primarily breeding, showing and selling alpacas to making and selling products from their fleece.
Since then, they’ve built a thriving business selling socks, gloves, hats, scarves and more made from alpaca fur at the Blacksburg market and regional craft fairs.
But as fairs and the market closed because of the coronavirus, they’ve already seen a significant drop in their income, Patty said. The couple own and operate the annual Heart of Virginia Alpaca Show in Lexington that this year was scheduled for April, but they had to call it off. Patty was a craft instructor at the Omni Homestead Resort in Bath County — until it closed because of the pandemic.
But the biggest challenge has been the closing of some of the mills the Fullers depend on, Patty said. So they’re retooling again. Rather than send out the fleece to be washed and spun in a neighboring state, Patty is teaching herself to do it. And they’ve started taking orders on the Blacksburg market’s new online ordering portal.
“The innovation that comes out of things like this has always fascinated me,” Patty said. “For Poplar Hill right now, we’re just adjusting and going. I haven’t got a choice.”
The current restrictions have had a big impact.
On March 28, there was no Saturday Blacksburg market for the first time in several years. It reopened on April 4, market manager Ian Littlejohn said. But with significant changes.
Because they have to be spaced at least six feet apart, fewer vendors will attend, Littlejohn said. Shoppers will be allowed into the space 10 at a time, with preference given to those who have pre-ordered online, either through a new market shopping portal or on individual vendor websites.
Soon the market will shift entirely to pre-orders and curbside pickup, Littlejohn said.
The West End Farmers Market in Roanoke has also shifted its Tuesday market to curbside pickup or delivery only, said Sam Lev of Local Environmental Agriculture Project, the nonprofit that runs the market. In addition to West End, LEAP runs a spring-fall market in Grandin Village, as well as a mobile market that visits various locations around the city. Last year, LEAP vendors did $590,000 in total sales, he said.
LEAP’s West End vendors are switching to an online ordering portal similar to the one used by the Blacksburg market, Lev said. Planning is underway for the opening of the Grandin and mobile markets, he added. And they likely will operate differently than normal.
The changes have caused concern among Roanoke vendors.
“A lot of our farmers rely on vibrant, fixed site farmers markets and wholesale restaurant sales to survive, both of which have just immediately dried up,” Lev said. “So a lot of our farmers are nervous about what they’re going to do about the food that’s still growing in the ground, and whether or not they should be planting right now.”
The changes also have affected a major project embraced for the past few years by LEAP and Blacksburg and other Virginia farmers markets: SNAP benefits.
Many markets across Virginia not only accept Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program EBT cards for purchases of fresh foods, but they also provide matching money that increases the buying power of SNAP shoppers.
But Hutchinson of the Virginia Farmers Market Association said word came recently from the state that SNAP shoppers can’t use their benefits to pre-order online. The transaction must occur at the point of sale.
Littlejohn in Blacksburg and Lev in Roanoke said they’re working on a solution for SNAP shoppers.
