The family of a Buena Vista woman missing since April 18 says she was one of two occupants of a vehicle pulled from Smith Mountain Lake on Saturday.
Police had been searching for Jacquelyn “Bridgett” Clark, 42, of Buena Vista, and Mary Rebecca “Becky” Williams, 40, of Rockbridge County, since they failed to meet a friend at Smith Mountain Lake.
Clark’s sister-in-law, Taylor Barger said police notified the family on Saturday evening that Clark was one of two people found dead in a vehicle pulled from the lake that day in Franklin County. Clark said an investigator from Buena Vista Police Department came to the family’s home from the scene to break the news.
“He grew up with her and went to school with her, so, you know, he was able to identify her,” Barger said.
Buena Vista Police Lt. Waylon Miller confirmed that the women found in the vehicle in the lake were Clark and Williams, and that the road they were traveling appeared to be a gravel road that turned into a boat launch. He is the one who notified the Clarks. He said he did know both victims.
The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Saturday that crews had pulled a vehicle from the lake matching the description of the dark blue 2013 Ford Explorer the women were traveling in when they disappeared.
The vehicle was found in the water in the 5000 block of Webster Road in Glade Hill, according to a sheriff's office news release. Two bodies found in it were sent to the state medical examiner.
Barger said she believes that Williams was the other occupant of the vehicle. Police have not publicly identified the bodies. Williams’ family could not immediately be reached for comment.
Clark and Williams, who knew each other as teenagers had rekindled their friendship in the weeks before they went missing, Barger said.
Clark’s family is waiting to learn more from police about how the women ended up in the water, she said. But some details have emerged.
“They were headed to Smith Mountain Lake to meet a friend,” Barger said. “I think they were going to stay the night over at the lake with this friend.”
The friend, whom Barger didn’t name, called the family on April 18 to tell them Clark and Williams never showed up, she said.
Since the vehicle was found, the family has been searching for more details.
“My mother-in-law and I actually went down to the lake, and we saw the road they had gone down,” Barger said. “It’s a horrible road. You’re kind of just going down an old back country gravel road, and all of the sudden you’re pretty much in the lake. There’s no warning.
“There’s one sign that says, like, ‘dead end 1,000 feet ahead.’ And literally at 1001 feet, you’re in the water. There’s no lighting. I don’t know if they got lost or what,” Barger said.
Barger said Clark’s son, Jaydon and daughter, Tristen are doing remarkably well, considering the situation. Despite Clark's struggles with substance abuse and unemployment, Barger remembered her as a person who wanted to make others happy.
“She was loud, and she was always trying to make somebody laugh,” Barger said. “She would laugh until she cried, and you couldn’t help but laugh with her. She had a heart of gold; she truly did. She loved her kids, and she loved her family. She was just a good person.”
