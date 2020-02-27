CHRISTIANSBURG — Reaching Joni Dadras’ home is already a bumpy road.
But the longtime town resident fears that there will be no way to leave or access her property by car if the town doesn’t settle a lingering easement issue linked to the proposed development of a multi-purpose park nearby.
Dadras, whose more than century-old house is located just off Peppers Ferry Road, lives near the 60-acre property that’s right in the middle of northern Christiansburg’s burgeoning commercial corridor.
The town bought the old Truman Wilson property — named for a farmer who once owned it — for $2.5 million in 2013 with ambitions to create a multi-purpose park that would, among other amenities, feature several athletic fields, a dog park, a splash pad and picnic pavilions.
Dadras, who with her husband has lived at her current home for the past 25 years , said she and her family knew Wilson and generally supports the park project. However, she worries about the project ending their use of a gravel road that’s also a long driveway to her home.
“I mean, they have 60 acres. I feel like they need to protect our investment, and they’re not,” Dadras said. Losing road access would effectively cause her property to be landlocked, she added.
Dadras also has concerns about how the project will affect her property value. Currently, it is assessed for tax purposes by Montgomery County at $252,200, according to online records.
The access issue Dadras raises is specifically tied to a proposal to build a $24 million connector road between Peppers Ferry Road and North Franklin Street, Christiansburg officials say.
The connector road is contingent on separate state approval and funding, but town plans call for at least some of it to be built to provide access to the new park.
The gravel road that leads to the Dadras property starts exactly where the new connector road will begin, according to park planning diagrams .
“Because of the connector road that is proposed for this location, the town is looking to relocate that entrance in order to create a safer four-way intersection at Peppers Ferry Road/Quin Stuart Boulevard. The connector road would be the southern leg of the four-way intersection,” town spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email.
The intersection with Quin Stuart is located just west of the Huckleberry Trail bridge that crosses over Peppers Ferry.
“The town has talked to multiple property owners about how best to accommodate an entrance to the property,” Demmitt wrote. “We have several ideas and the town has every intention of finding a solution that is amenable to the Dadrases and ensures safe access to the property.”
Joni Dadras has been unreceptive to alternative routes such as cutting through the nearby shopping center property that includes a National Tire & Battery, a Domino’s Pizza and Bull and Bones Brewhaus & Grill’s Christiansburg location.
Currently, the NTB parking lot can be directly accessed from the gravel road that the Dadrases use.
“Would you like to enter your house through a parking lot? It is ghetto and disrespectful and greatly distracts from the curb appeal of our home,” Dadras said.
Dadras said she and her husband are talking to a lawyer and considering their legal options.
“We own a 45-foot motorhome. How are we supposed to get that around a sharp turn?” she said.
Ideally, Dadras said, she’d like for her family to be granted a deed or easement on the gravel road.
“There was never a dedicated easement for access to the property the Dadrases own,” Demmitt wrote. “However, because they have used that entrance for so long, we believe they have a prescriptive easement.”
A prescriptive easement allows access without the owner’s permission after that property has been used for a certain period of time.
The issue concerning the Dadrases adds yet another wrinkle to the effort to redevelop the Truman Wilson property.
While Christiansburg has owned the old farm for several years, town council has yet to approve the park’s final plan.
The town began the project’s planning with an estimated $30 million concept that included more amenities than the proposal’s latest version .
Concerned over costs, town council scaled the proposal back and settled on a concept with an estimated price tag of around $16 million. Last summer it approved a nearly $1 million design contract .
Among the proposal’s most recent tweaks was the return of the splash pad, which was temporarily scrapped over cost concerns.
Councilman Brad Stipes, a major supporter of the project, said he would reserve comment on the Dadras issue.
“At this point, we’re looking to our staff to provide some insight on this, what’s been considered, what are our options,” he said. “There’s not a whole lot to comment on until we know all the details. As council members that gets our attention, of course. Our goal is to make sure our projects are positive.”
Stipes, however, said issues such as the one being raised by the Dadrases are not uncommon with major projects.
“This type of project is not foreign to me. This is how development projects unfold,” he said. “I don’t find this particular issue to be out of the ordinary. It’s a large scale project in an urbanized area.”
