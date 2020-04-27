A Roanoke County house fire has displaced a family of seven and caused an estimated $10,000 in damage.
Fire and rescue crews responded Monday morning to a report of a structure fire in the 4300 block of Bradshaw Road, according to Roanoke County news release. The blaze was brought under control just after 9 a.m.
Two adults and five children escaped without injury and are being assisted by the America Red Cross, the release stated
The county fire marshal’s office said the fire was accidental and caused by a mechanlical or electrical failure or malfunction in a clothes dryer.
