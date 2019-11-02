An unattended burning candle started a fire that displaced a family and caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to Bonsack home, Roanoke County fire officials said.

Fire crews drove to the 4600 block of Red Barn Lane around 7:45 p.m. Friday on a report of a residential fire alarm, according to a news release. Firefighters brought the flames under control in about 30 minutes, and no one was injured. An adult and two children were displaced and will stay with family.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments