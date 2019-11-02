An unattended burning candle started a fire that displaced a family and caused an estimated $75,000 in damage to Bonsack home, Roanoke County fire officials said.
Fire crews drove to the 4600 block of Red Barn Lane around 7:45 p.m. Friday on a report of a residential fire alarm, according to a news release. Firefighters brought the flames under control in about 30 minutes, and no one was injured. An adult and two children were displaced and will stay with family.
