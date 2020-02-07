A fallen tree has knocked down power lines and forced a road blockage in Roanoke County.

All lanes in the 4400 block of Yellow Mountain Road were closed early Friday, police said in a news release issued shortly after 7 a.m.

They advised drivers in the area to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, and said they will issue a follow-up release when the road reopens. 

This article will be updated.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments