A fallen tree has knocked down power lines and forced a road blockage in Roanoke County.
All lanes in the 4400 block of Yellow Mountain Road were closed early Friday, police said in a news release issued shortly after 7 a.m.
They advised drivers in the area to avoid the area and to seek alternate routes, and said they will issue a follow-up release when the road reopens.
This article will be updated.
