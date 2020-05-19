Explore Park will open some of its outdoors facilities this weekend, including Treetop Quest, camping, the visitors center and tubing and kayak rentals.
The 1,100-acre recreation area, which is located just off Milepost 115 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, plans to resume some daily operations Friday and Saturday, with limits on numbers of participants, extra sanitation and enforcement of social distancing among visitors.
Treetop Quest, the aerial adventure course that features obstacles and ziplines, will open Saturday for up to nine people every 20 minutes. Online registration is encouraged (https://bit.ly/3cPa74X).
Reservations for primitive camping, tent rental, yurts and cabins are being accepted either online or by calling 427-1800. Kayak and tube rentals will start Friday at 10 a.m.
The Explore Park visitors center opens at 9 a.m. Saturday, with limits on the number of people allowed inside.
Twin Creeks Brew Pub will open its Explore Park location within a few weeks, according to Roanoke County Parks and Recreation.
The recreation department also announced that the county’s playgrounds will reopen Saturday with the return of basketball rims and other equipment. Visitors must still follow the state’s guidelines for limiting groups to fewer than 10 people and maintaining social distance.
A limited number of day camps will be offered at Green Ridge Recreation Center and Brambleton Center beginning June 1. Splash Valley Water Park remains closed, and Camp Roanoke and Explore have canceled all camps this summer.
