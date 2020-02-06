RICHMOND — At times, it can seem like Virginia is two states: rural and urban/suburban.
Sometimes rural residents feel demonized by those in urban and suburban Virginia. And people in urban and suburban Virginia feel misunderstood by people in rural parts.
In an effort to foster a better understanding and respect between different regions, Gov. Ralph Northam initiated an exchange program. Two local governments in Northern Virginia and two in Southwest Virginia will pair up to send delegations to visit the other region to gain firsthand knowledge of the different issues, challenges and cultures.
The pilot program of the Virginia Local Government Exchange Program will begin with Wise County and Norton teaming up with Alexandria, while Danville will connect with Loudoun County.
“Let’s visit each other and look at other people’s cultures and what they need and then come back to Richmond to make policy and do good things,” Northam said Thursday.
The initiative acknowledges how the growing regionalism can have corrosive effects on democracy and relationships between legislators. Democrats increasingly have represented the urban and suburban areas, while Republicans have won elections in rural parts. Legislators said regionalism coupled with partisanship has exacerbated how some issues are debated in Richmond.
“There is much more we have in common than divides us,” Northam said.
Northam referenced an episode on the Senate floor this week as an example of how the regional divide leads to legislators butting heads. The unusual event in the typically conciliatory chamber became the topic of conversation at the Capitol.
Sen. George Barker, D-Fairfax, proposed a bill to provide a tax deduction for commuter benefits, with the intention being to alleviate the financial burden that people in Northern Virginia face. People there face annual toll bills upwards of $400 a month, legislators said.
The legislation produced a tense back and forth on the floor between rural and Northern Virginia lawmakers.
Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, criticized the geographic “disparity” of the tax credit and said it was “unfair.”
“We’re asking people all over Virginia to subsidize this tax deduction for this benefit that is unique to Northern Virginia,” Obenshain said.
Senate Majority Leader Dick Saslaw, D-Fairfax, said the tax credit disparity goes both ways. He pointed out there are tax credits and subsidies for farmers, and while there aren’t any in his district, there are farmers in Obenshain’s Shenandoah Valley district.
The exchange devolved into a spat between Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City, over the rules that dictate how Senate floor discussions flow.
“I don’t expect you to admonish me on the rules of the Senate,” Norment said.
“I don’t expect you to admonish me, either,” Fairfax said.
“I will remind you that you are not a member of the Senate,” Norment said.
“I was elected by 1.36 million voters,” Fairfax said.
The Senate then took a break, and Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar pulled the four men into a backroom to speak with them.
Legislators said the regional divide can sometimes lead them talking past one another. Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Washington, said Southwest Virginia benefits from tax credits not available to Northern Virginia.
“We have to become aware that it’s important we help one another and not put ourselves in silos,” Pillion said.
Northam hosted legislators and local leaders from the localities part of the exchange program. They said they weren't naive to think everything will get better over a year, but they said it's a start to encouraging a more effective way of working together.
“Firsthand knowledge is always best, and seeing it up close and personal, like the crumbling schools we’re trying to work out a problem, we need to work together to address these problems,” Pillion said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.