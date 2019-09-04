An audit of spending for adult services in programs administered by the Roanoke Department of Social Services found a former supervisor oversaw thousands of improper expenditures — including paying her own mother to care for clients for whom there were not records.
The former adult services supervisor was not named in the report from Roanoke’s municipal auditor, or during a Wednesday meeting of the city’s audit committee. Municipal Auditor Drew Harmon said the woman died after leaving her job for health reasons in June 2017.
Concerns about spending and record keeping during the woman’s two-and-a-half-year tenure as a supervisor were brought to light by her successor. Director of Social Services Steve Martin alerted Harmon’s office about the concerns in September 2018.
The audit looked at about $66,000 in payments and found more than $27,000 that were “potentially disallowable and/or illegitimate … thereby, reducing resources available to assist clients in need which met program criteria.”
Adult services helps impaired adults who are 18 and older, remain in the least restrictive setting and function as independently as possible when there has not been a valid report of abuse, neglect or exploitation, according to the auditor’s report.
Among the improper expenses cited:
n $4,052 paid to the former supervisor’s mother for the care of clients for whom there was zero or insufficient documentation.
n A $168 prescription drug payment for a client, but which “appeared” to be for the former supervisor’s child.
n A $950 rent payment to the boyfriend of a client for a place where they lived, but which neither owned. The client was found to be a friend of the former supervisor.
n A $2,600 advance payment to a vendor who turned out to be a family friend of the former supervisor, but who didn’t perform services for the intended client.
n Food for clients who were in the hospital or on a feeding tube.
n Home goods bought for a client living in a shelter.
n Items bought for clients who refused services or whose cases were closed.
Though the supervisor is dead, some of the matters were referred to Roanoke police or the state inspector general with regard to those who received the questioned payments, Harmon said. Adult services are overseen by the Virginia Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services but are locally administered by social services.
The audit found thousands more dollars in expenditures that lacked proper documentation or signatures, including $142,000 for which there was no signed purchase orders or invoices. Two payments totalling $1,886 were made for invoices addressed to another company, and a payment for $500 was made based on an unsigned one-sentence letter.
Moreover, the former supervisor’s boss was unfamiliar with the basic functions of the adult services program, and the audit found no program in place to monitor spending.
The report recommends a series of changes to ensure such improper spending doesn’t occur in the future.
Roanoke City Councilman Bill Bestpitch, a member of the audit committee, said it was commendable that Martin brought the apparent spending issues to the auditor promptly.
