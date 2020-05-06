A former federal prosecutor in Roanoke has accused the Department of Justice of taking her job and blackening her reputation over a false allegation of sexual misconduct.
In her suit, filed this past weekend, Ashley Brooke Neese said she wants her old job back as she denounced the actions of Justice officials including U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen, who is under consideration for a federal judgeship by a congressional body scheduled to meet Thursday. Cullen’s office said he had no comment.
Neese voluntarily left the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia on June 29, 2018, after what her 34-page action described as a series of intentional, illegal sanctions based on a bogus accusation that her superiors appeared to accept without investigation.
Within hours of a report to the agency about Neese by two attorneys practicing in Roanoke at the time, Neese was placed on paid leave and led out in humiliating fashion in front of colleagues without receiving the specific reason for her discipline, the suit said.
The report to the agency was brought in by Paul Beers and Emma Kozlowski, who, according to an account Cullen gave an attorney representing Neese, alleged that “Neese had a sexual relationship with a subject or target of a grand jury investigation,” according to Neese’s suit.
In fact, the suit said, Neese “did not engage in a sexual relationship with anyone involved in any case she ever worked on while she was employed at the USAO-WDVA.”
Neese’s unlawful discharge case seeks her reinstatement, either to her former job or a comparable position, or monetary compensation on grounds that she was put on leave and then effectively terminated in violation of her federal due process rights.
She had received strong job performance evaluations and served with honor and integrity while carrying a heavy criminal caseload for almost 10 years, the suit said.
The suit does not mention that a judge ruled in 2016 that Neese had engaged in prosecutorial misconduct and ordered her removed from a Bedford County drug case. In that case, known as Operation Pain Train, the judge found that Neese had distorted her account to the court of a possible sexual assault by a Bedford County sheriff’s deputy against a female grand jury witness.
Neese’s suit said that she still hasn’t learned the exact allegation against her, in spite of the passage of nearly two years since her departure and a separate suit in which she demanded records from the Justice Department, records she contended that officials intentionally withheld in spite of her right to see them. Nor was she given a chance to defend herself, according to her most recent suit.
Emotionally wracked by the experience, Neese could not immediately resume work when invited back later the same month her leave began, the suit said. Her eventual return was tainted when authorities assigned her to civil research tasks more suited to the duties of a legal intern; she was also assigned to a substandard office with restrictions on her access to the agency’s three-floor suite and to computer systems, the suit said.
In spite of repeated requests, no official would fetch her personal belongings from her former office or let her go get them, the suit said. Nor did agency officials try to knock down bogus rumors about Neese that had begun to circulate, the suit said.
“The continual mistreatment of Ms. Neese forced her to resign,” the suit said.
Neese became an assistant commonwealth’s attorney in Franklin County a short time after leaving federal employment. No one in the county prosecutor’s office could be reached to obtain Neese’s status Wednesday.
Defendants other than Cullen and his office are Attorney General William Barr, the Justice Department, the Executive Office for United States Attorneys, and an acting director of that agency.
The case is pending in Roanoke federal court.
