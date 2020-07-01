Roanoke mayoral candidate David Bowers called the current mayor and a majority of city council “unelected” on Wednesday because their terms would have expired by now had they not moved the date of municipal elections.
That was one of the more provocative statements Bowers made during a four-and-a-half-minute video posted Wednesday on YouTube. Bowers’ video statement, which shows him seated at an office table in front of a bookshelf, starts with him wearing a mask and discussing the COVID-19 pandemic before he criticizes recent council decisions. The video marks one of the first volleys to ratchet up the mayoral campaign, which has mostly been quiet this spring as the city deals with the pandemic.
A former mayor for 16 years who is running against Democratic incumbent Sherman Lea in the Nov. 3 election, Bowers, a former Democrat now running as an independent, said that the council has not stood up for residents, including himself.
Early in the video, Bowers says that council members — “some of whom I’ve known for 20 years or more” — did not come to his defense when a person called him a white supremacist during an unspecified council meeting he attended last year. He then equated that lack of personal support with a lack of council support for other people and businesses in the city.
Among those Bowers listed as lacking council support were former police chief Tim Jones, residents of Raleigh Court who wanted to save Fire Station No. 7 on Memorial Avenue, Gainsboro neighborhood activists who are seeking ownership of the Dumas Center, opponents of a new bus station on Salem Avenue and the owner of Northwest Ace Hardware who opposed a needle-exchange program for people with drug addictions opening across from the Williamson Road store.
“Then I got to thinking, I’m in pretty good company,” Bowers said, later adding, “No one stood up for any of them and no one stood up for me. And the question I think that the people of Roanoke should be asking themselves during this campaign going up to Nov. 3 is 'who stands up for us?'”
Lea, who served as a councilman alongside Bowers for eight years before being elected mayor in 2016, made point-by-point rebuttals to Bowers’ assertions in a later interview.
“Everything he said is the complete opposite of what this council has been doing,” Lea said. “This council is very engaging with the community. We’ve listened and we’ve had to make decisions, and those decisions are for the betterment of our community.”
Specifically, Lea said that he fully supported Jones, the police chief who retired earlier this year, and the entire police department under new chief Sam Roman. Lea stood by the council’s decision to construct the new bus station on Salem Avenue and the $35 million of private investment that will turn the old bus station at Campbell Court into a mixed-use project of businesses and apartments.
He also described Roanoke’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis as “progressive” and something that residents and neighbors have come to support, including the needle-exchange program.
Later in the video, Bowers raised the issue of the controversial council decision to move this year’s municipal election from May to November, which will coincide with the presidential, U.S. Senate and House of Representatives elections.
Echoing a familiar complaint of the switch, Bowers pointed out that the move extends the current council’s term an additional six months. Had elections been held in May as had previously been the case in Roanoke, a new council would have been seated on Wednesday.
“As of today the city of Roanoke is governed by an unelected mayor and an unelected majority on the city council,” he said, adding that he would never approve of extending his own term in office.
Bowers also said that the current council approved a pay raise for the mayor and members. However, when the council moved the 2020 election date it also passed an ordinance in December that delayed the pay increase for one year, which will take effect in July 2021 after a new council is seated.
State law would have precluded the pay raise from taking effect, anyway, according to city attorney Dan Callaghan, because the raise could only go into effect following the next election.
“We didn’t give ourselves any bonuses,” Lea said. “Nobody will be paid a dollar more until 2021.”
Later, Bowers clarified that he knew the raise would not go into effect until 2021. Yet, he still said that the timing of the raise is convenient for the current council members up for reelection.
“Get reelected [in November], get a pay raise,” Bowers said.
Lea and Bowers are the only candidates on the ballot for Roanoke’s Nov. 3 mayor’s race. Independent Martin Jeffrey's last-minute effort to get on the ballot was denied by a circuit court judge last week. Eight people — three Democrats, two Republicans and three independents — are running for three open city council seats.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.