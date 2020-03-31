Roanoke Valley child care providers are continuing to help families of essential employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response to statewide school closures, Gov. Ralph Northam called on communities to provide emergency child care that prioritizes essential workers. Existing providers that previously closed have been able to reopen if they comply with health protocol; schools can also offer services.
A full list of local providers can be found at dss.virginia.gov/facility/search/cc2.cgi.
Families may qualify for a child care subsidy from the commonwealth. More information can be found at dss.virginia.gov/cc/parents/index.html?pageID=4.
The following organizations have advertised emergency child care options:
The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge is offering Camp Hope, an emergency program specifically for school-age children of essential personnel, on a first-come, first-serve basis. Services started this week.
Day care is available 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays at the Kirk, Salem and Botetourt locations, according to a news release. The cost is $30 per day, with a minimum of three days per week required. Financial assistance is available, according to the release.
Parents and guardians can fill out an interest form at ymcavbr.org/forms/camp-hope.
“Even though our YMCA facilities are temporarily closed, we knew we had to support those who directly support our community,” President and CEO Mark Johnson said. “We believe that providing child care for vital employees who are working to fight this pandemic will help save lives.”
The Franklin County Family YMCA will also offer Camp Hope in partnership with Franklin County Public Schools.
Service is scheduled to start April 6 at Rocky Mount Elementary School, according to the program’s website. The cost is $26 per day, the registration form states.
Children in kindergarten through fifth grades are eligible for the 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekday program. Forms can be found at www.franklincountyymca.org and emailed to jstump@franklincountyymca.org.
Participants at all Camp Hope locations will be screened for symptoms each day, and any child that develops any COVID-19 symptoms will be isolated and sent home, according to the participation guidelines.
Social distancing protocol will also be followed. Children will be in small groups with one counselor, and they will not sit close to one another, according to the guidelines.
Joyful Noise Children’s Center, a nondenominational Christian center in Botetourt County, offers child care for $140/week. Director Ginger Shires said there were about 10 openings left as of Monday. The center is open 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays. Families can call 966-0622 for more information.
HoneyTree Early Learning Centers, one of the largest providers in the Roanoke Valley, remain open at all locations. Director of Strategic Operations Steve Jones said the centers were taking care of all previously registered children in addition to newly registered children of essential personnel. The centers are open from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekdays, according to Jones. Families can call 344-4543 for more information.
