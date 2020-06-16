Cesar Alberto moved to Roanoke last summer and decided he wanted to open a Cuban cafe. Prohibitive start-up costs, which he blamed on high food and beverage taxes, ended that dream.
And that’s why Alberto is running for the Roanoke City Council.
Alberto, a 23-year-old Cuban-America who lives in the Hurt Park neighborhood in Roanoke’s West End, will appear on the November ballot as an independent, but he has the backing of the state and local Libertarian Party.
He qualified for the ballot last week after a Roanoke Circuit judge eased the minimum signature and deadline requirements to get on the ballot. Alberto and independent candidate Kiesha Preston had to gain 50 signatures rather than 125, and the deadline was moved from June 9 to June 23.
A native of Key West, Florida, who lived in the South Florida city of Hialeah until last year, Alberto moved to Roanoke in July, after he became enamored with the Blue Ridge Mountains while on a trip, he said.
When he settled in the city, his efforts to open a cafe and bakery became mired in costs and red tape, he said.
“I tried to open a business when I first moved here and it was impossible,” Alberto said. “Where I am from, you go to the financial aid office and in two weeks’ time everything is taken care of.”
He said upfront costs related to food and beverage taxes were a deterrent. His dealings with city government prompted his run for a council seat.
If elected, Alberto said he wants to reduce taxes, especially on low-income residents.
“My flagship proposal is to eliminate the tax burden on people living at one and one-half times the poverty rate,” Alberto said.
One way of doing that would be to reduce the city’s personal property tax rate, he said. He also said he would reject proposals to tax plastic grocery bags, an idea that for which some Democratic candidates running for council have voiced support. He called such a levy a “poor tax” because it would affect low-income residents who do not have reusable shopping bags.
Alberto also said he would propose that city council members cut their council salaries by at least 50%.
“The coronavirus has made it clear that everyone needs to make sacrifices, including city council” he said. “I propose a cut in pay of at least 50%. Fifty percent is a good starting point.”
Alberto said that he grew up in a family of Republicans, but when Donald Trump captured the Republican nomination for president in 2016, he supported Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.
“I never expected to not vote Republican until Trump got the nomination,” Alberto said. “As a Cuban, the Democratic Party is taboo.” Thus, he became a Libertarian.
Alberto is one of six candidates who have qualified for the Nov. 3 city council election, when three council seats are up for grabs. Democrats nominated incumbent council member Trish White-Boyd, Peter Volosin and Robert Jeffrey. Republicans have nominated Peg McGuire and Maynard Keller. Preston, the other independent who announced her candidacy, had not yet qualified as of Monday.
Good luck to the candidate. But with Donnie as the Repub candidate, apparently the Dems are no longer completely taboo for those of Cuban heritage.
