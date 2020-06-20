Eleven hours of protests: What happened during Roanoke's May 30 day of demonstrations

The protest that swept through Roanoke on May 30 started not long after a Roanoke minister prayed for justice and unification.
“Bless us now, oh God, as we leave this place,” the Rev. David Jones invoked before a large crowd gathered at Washington Park. “But we never leave the place of solidarity, the place of unity and the place of love and peace. A place where we continue to seek the welfare of all people, regardless of color, regardless of age, regardless of gender, regardless of sexual orientation, regardless of political affiliation.”
Hours later, after midnight, the long day of protests ended with a Black man lying on his stomach on the sidewalk of Salem Avenue, his hands cuffed behind him as he was arrested by Roanoke police.
In between, people marched, prayed, shouted and chanted, and some were even pepper-sprayed. People who had never protested a day in their lives took to Roanoke’s streets yelling at police. Officers trained to protect and serve the public stood shoulder to shoulder in defense of their own police station as their fellow citizens massed in front of them.
Six days after the death of George Floyd, a Black man in Minneapolis who died while a white police officer kept a knee on his neck, protests over his killing unfurled across the United States, including Roanoke.
Roanoke’s protests were nowhere near as violent as those in larger cities. Yet on the afternoon of May 30 and early morning of May 31, city officers used pepper or OC (Oleoresin capsicum) spray four times and fired pepper balls at the ground eight times on Campbell and Salem avenues, a police spokeswoman confirmed. There were few injuries, little property damage and, in the end, seven arrests. It was a day of prayer and profanity, slogans and speeches, confrontation and peacemaking.
From a rally to a march
The first event May 30 billed as "Say Their Names: Stop the Killing" was organized by Roanoke’s Black Lives Matter chapter and convened in Washington Park, a popular gathering place in the city’s predominantly black Gainsboro neighborhood.
The park is named for Booker T. Washington, the famous Franklin County-born African American educator and author, who historically was known for not favoring confrontational civil rights demonstrations in the early 1900s. However, Washington famously protested the lynchings of Black people in 1904, writing that “If the law is disregarded when a Negro is concerned, it will be soon be disregarded when a white man is concerned.” Translation: If black people cannot expect protection from the law, then neither can anyone else.
Hundreds turned out on the sunny day beneath a bright blue sky dabbed with puffy clouds. Families with children held signs that read “Black Lives Matter,” “Color is Not a Crime,” “Silence is Betrayal” and “I Can’t Breathe,” which were some of Floyd’s last words before he died. The crowd included scores of people, Black and white, young and old people, mothers with babies.
Taylor Saunders, an 18-year-old biracial woman from Roanoke, was part of the crowd. The widely viewed video of Floyd’s death had prompted her to come to the park. It was her first protest.
“There was a feeling of, OK, enough is enough,” Saunders said. “How many more people have to die. ... How many people is this going to have to affect before it becomes a problem we’re willing to address?”
She was also inspired by the outpouring of shock not just from Black communities but from people of all races. The world was responding to the need for change. “It allowed the world to see just how much of a problem there was.”
Before the march, Saunders stopped at a store to pick up supplies to make a sign, where she met another young woman doing the same thing. The other woman said it would also be her first protest. They agreed to check in on each other during the afternoon.
People at the park not only spoke of Floyd, but of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man killed by two white men in Brunswick, Georgia. They said the name of Breonna Taylor, killed in her apartment by Louisville, Kentucky, police. They remembered Kionte Spencer, a teen killed by Roanoke County police after a standoff in 2017. Some held signs in memory of Linda Pierson, a Roanoke woman killed in a hit-and-run earlier this year after she left her job as a cafeteria worker at the Roanoke City Jail. The man who hit her and fled will serve a year and a half in jail.
The event kicked off at 3 p.m. Brenda Hale of the NAACP and Bernadette “B.J.” Lark were featured speakers. Then, Jordan Bell, a 29-year-old local activist and chronicler of Roanoke’s African American history, stirred the crowd into action.
“I come to you in the spirit of my ancestors who fought, bled and died for a country that didn’t give a damn about them,” Bell said in a tone that was direct. Standing with a hand in the pocket of his cargo shorts and wearing a white T-shirt with a logo, Bell told the crowd how he had recently spoken to Richard Chubb, an 84-year-old black activist and retired Roanoke educator, and had come away feeling that his own experience was not that dissimilar to that of the older man who grew up in a segregated society.
“If y’all want to march further downtown,” Bell said to the crowd, “again, I’m with all of that.”
Jones concluded his prayer by paraphrasing the Old Testament book of Amos, lines that Martin Luther King Jr. famously repeated many times, including in his "I Have a Dream Speech" and his "Letter from Birmingham Jail:"
“We pray, of God, that one day we shall truly be able to see justice roll down like a river," Jones intoned. "... and flow like an ever-flowing stream over this land called America.”
Just after 4 p.m., about an hour after the rally began, people began leaving the park and walking in unison down the hill toward Orange Avenue and eventually to downtown Roanoke.
Police react to march
Roanoke Police Chief Sam Roman would later tell reporters that the police department did not know that the people at the Washington Park rally planned to march downtown. On the day of the protests, Roman, who has ties in Roanoke going back nearly three decades, had been on his new job for two months.
Some early social media postings had indicated people would be marching down to the busy intersection at Orange Avenue and Gainsboro Road, but that idea had expanded, now including charting a loop around downtown. The demonstrators made their way along that route, joining in chants of “no justice, no peace” and other calls as they walked.
Police quickly set up a line of officers along Gainsboro Road to block the marchers at the intersection of Wells Avenue near Hotel Roanoke. As marchers chanted “Hands up, don’t shoot,” they were again allowed to proceed. More police were stationed at the intersection of Salem Avenue and Second Street near The Roanoke Times building, but marchers passed through without being stopped.
Louis Garcia, worried by the police lines on the street, had taken out his phone and started livestreaming the demonstration. Just in case, thought the 18-year-old, who had just graduated from Patrick Henry High School.
But, as the marchers were let past and continued on their way together, he felt his heart lift.
“I felt happy,” he said of that moment. “I felt that the diversity of this community was coming together, and that real change was going to start coming.”
As the procession moved along Gainsboro Road, people were only a few city blocks away from where had once stood a large, predominantly Black neighborhood in northeast Roanoke, an area that had been razed by the city during a 1960s program called urban renewal, but which black Roanokers at the time called “Negro removal.”
As they crossed the Second Street bridge across the railroad tracks, the marchers were within view of what little remained of the Henry Street business district, a once-thriving economic and cultural hub of black Roanoke long eradicated.
Tatiana Durant, a 22-year-old Hollins University student and Patrick Henry High School graduate, said that as she arrived into the heart of downtown, she felt safe because the police could see that the demonstrators' intentions were peaceful.
“I thought, OK, now they can clearly see we’re not hurting anyone, we’re not rioting,” Durant said. “But clearly, they didn’t take it that way.”
Tense situation at Third Street
After crossing the bridge, marchers turned west onto Campbell Avenue and continued past the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building, named for Roanoke’s first black mayor. When the crowd got to the intersection of Campbell and Third Street, barely a block from the police station and city jail, they were stopped by a line of police officers, blocking them from continuing toward the jail and police department.
Roman later said officials had come across information that suggested a small element was angling to use that day for vandalism and violence at the police station and jail. He did not reveal more details but said he felt the department had to take action.
The situation grew tense around 4:25 p.m. as marchers asked why they were being stopped and demanded the right to continue on.
Chants broke out as officers told marchers to stay back and not proceed up the street. A video taken at the scene showed an officer using hand-held pepper spray on a man wearing a blue bandana who had his hands up.
Some marchers were able to walk past the line of officers only to be met by more police. Saunders, walking in her first-ever demonstration, was at first unnerved by the sight of the barricades manned by officers in riot gear.
She said she told herself to be brave. “I told myself, it’s going to sound cheesy, but I have to be willing to put myself in harm's way to see or effect change. That I had to think about the greater cause because at this point it’s not just about a single person. It’s about making a change and it’s about community. It’s not just about me.”
Protesters were chanting as they waited in the street. Some spoke to officers animatedly as they asked why they were being halted. A few in the crowd shouted: “F--- the police!”
Garcia said he sensed the officers were becoming aggravated by the shouting. “They were upset,” he said. “They were visibly getting anxious at us.”
Some marchers walked past the line of officers only to be met by more police.
A burst of popping noises rang out and smoke rose in the air. The police said a round of pepper balls were fired into the ground to hold the line set by the officers.
Several demonstrators, unsure of what was being fired, started running. Garcia said he saw a small child and a mother, who was in a state of panic. He took off his cloth mask to give to the child even as he coughed himself from fumes.
“These people, the protesters, they just wanted to make sure their people were safe. You know what I mean?” Garcia said. “We wanted to make sure each other were safe before anything else happened … That’s a community instinct.”
Garcia, as he ran amid the crowd, said he felt a swirl of fear, frustration and worry. “I was worried about the kids around me. There were so many little kids.”
Saunders, now baptized into her first protest march, also began running. She saw the girl she’d met earlier before the Washington Park event. Two women were pouring water on the girl's face and trying to wipe something out of her eyes. Saunders wasn't sure what had happened but ran over to help.
A few minutes later, a police officer with a bullhorn told the protesters, “Go now. This is an unlawful assembly. You are subject to arrest. You are subject to arrest.”
Finding a way past
Some of the leaders of the march approached to talk with police. Bell, one of the primary speakers at Washington Park and one of the march's leaders, said that Roman told him the group could not advance further west on Campbell. Bell replied, "Chief, they're not going back. The best thing to do is let us walk further up to, I think, Fourth Street."
Roman agreed to the compromise. "The chief says 'OK,'" Bell recalled later.
The marchers continued their walk up Campbell Avenue, passing the police station and jail, still guarded by police.
The crowd had become spread out, with not all of the original group continuing. Marchers proceeded along the north sidewalk, across the street from the police station, and many people turned downhill onto Fourth Street and made their way back to the park, where the afternoon’s events had begun.
Saunders said it was sometime after 5:30 p.m. when she returned to the park, where people prayed and a moment of silence was held and some people talked about what future actions needed to be taken.
When talking to reporters later, Roman would not say whether there had been deliberate acts by the protesters that prompted the use of pepper spray.
Roman alluded to the protesters’ attempts to cross the police barricades to get close to the police station. “We could not allow that to happen,” he said. He added that “99% of the fine folks who were marching downtown” in Roanoke protested with peaceful intentions.
Roman and other city leaders have joined in the condemnation of George Floyd’s death in police custody. In a virtual forum later hosted by The Vine Church, in Roanoke, the chief said of Floyd's killing: "It’s murder, that’s how I feel about it.”
Meanwhile, Saturday afternoon’s protests were about to spill into the night.
Tre’Vaughn Wilson had attended the Washington Park rally and the ensuing march with members of his family, which included his 87-year-old grandmother, who had often told her grandson about the days of segregation when she could not eat at Roanoke’s downtown lunch counters because she was Black.
This was not her first protest. During Saturday afternoon's march, Wilson said his grandmother's eyes burned from the clouds of smoke.
“They had no reason to pepper-spray us,” he said. “My grandma, being her age, there is no reason why she shouldn’t be able to walk and peacefully protest. … You have babies crying. You have men running. There was a whole lot of chaos but the chaos was started because of what they did.”
Wilson and his family went back to the park after the pepper spraying on Campbell Avenue. After the prayer, his family left. But some, including Wilson, talked about continuing to protest. A new round of demonstrations would begin emerging at the high-visibility Valley View area.
Local state of emergency declared
Wilson first went to the Valley View Walmart. It was still daylight. Police officers were there.
People were upset and frustrated by the day’s events. Some were shouting and loud and cursing during the demonstration, including Wilson, but he said no one was making threats.
Around 7 p.m., Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell moved to declare a local state of emergency due to the concerns that violence could potentially break out in the area.
Police announced that protesters had three minutes to leave or be arrested. Wilson suggested people go to the Target parking lot if they couldn’t stay at Walmart and started running toward there.
Wilson was arrested there not long after. He said he was told he’d been accused of flipping over a woman’s shopping cart earlier on.
Video shot by other protesters show people gasping and screaming as officers approached Wilson, first pushing him onto the hood of a car he’d been near, then taking him to the ground.
“No, no, no,” someone could be heard saying.
A woman who was recording police officers was pushed to the ground and pepper-sprayed, Wilson said.
Wilson said he didn’t knock over a shopping cart, and is confident store security footage will clear him. He said he felt the officers, too, had been running on emotion that day.
By that point of the evening, many of the demonstrators in the mall area were newcomers to the protests. This was not the exact same group that had started the day at Washington Park, although there was some overlap between the two crowds.
Protests continued along parts of Hershberger Road, including demonstrations at Burlington Coat Factory. A window was damaged at one of the stores, but little other damage or injuries were reported.
Demonstrators left the mall area and headed back downtown, eventually protesting at a Sheetz gas station in the highly visible and heavily trafficked intersection of Orange Avenue and Williamson Road.
Roanoke Mayor Sherman Lea was at Valley View to watch the protests and police response. Lea, the second Black mayor in Roanoke’s history and a staunch supporter of the new police chief, who, likewise, is the second African American to hold such a post, later praised the police department’s response and its success in keeping people safe. He also condemned the killing of Floyd in Minneapolis as an act of police brutality.
But in Roanoke, the police had kept the situation in hand, Lea said.
“Our police officers were in charge. ... I thought they did an excellent job,” Lea said two days after the protests. He added that “there are some things that people said went astray, and we’re going to deal with those. But our men and women were on the forefront protecting the businesses and the people.”
Nightfall brings more protests
Late Saturday night, a group of protesters numbering more than 200 walked around downtown, shouting slogans and marching continuously. Just before 11 p.m., police officers blocked off the 300 block of Campbell Avenue, but for the most part let the protesters continue their demonstrations.
Just after 11 p.m., the group headed north along Second Street toward the intersection with Campbell Avenue. The protestors mostly walked on sidewalks, with some in the crowd yelling at others not to block traffic. Vehicles blasted their horns in unison, seemingly as signals of encouragement to the crowd, many of whom raised fists in a response of unity.
The protesters, a mix of mostly young Black and white people, headed west on Salem Avenue near The Roanoke Times building and turned south onto Third Street, a path that took them right past the line of police officers sealing off the 300 block of Campbell, which is where the police station and jail are located.
As the protestors moved past the city police officers, state police and other law enforcement personnel, most of the demonstrators put their hands in the air and chanted "Hands up, don't shoot," a slogan that protestors across the country have used since the 2014 police shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri.
The protesters and police did not seem to have any altercations or interactions as the crowd moved on to Church Avenue.
At that point, the protestors began to disperse even as many of them continued to walk down Church Avenue, where they encountered three police vehicles coming up the street. A loud pop was heard, which prompted one of the people in the group to say, "They smashed that window!" Actually, one of the police vehicles had run over a Deer Park water bottle, causing it to explode.
Nearby, some of the people who had followed the crowd with video cameras lined up to order food at the pickup window of the Texas Tavern, which had stayed open during the protests.
The family-oriented vibe that had marked some of the day’s earlier events had mostly disappeared by late Saturday night. The crowd was not threatening, but the group was younger and shouted a few more profanities.
Kairajahn Sims, a 25-year-old warehouse worker from Roanoke, was not part of the daytime march but joined the late-night downtown demonstrations.
When he arrived with friends, a group was marching around downtown, heading toward the courthouse steps, where police officers stood. He and his friends joined the group, walking and chanting:
"Black Lives Matter.
"I can’t breathe.
"George Floyd.
"Hands up, don’t shoot."
The crowd stopped outside the police department, where a line of officers stood on the sidewalk near the entrance. Some were Virginia State Police.
Roanoke television station WSLS (Channel 10) live-streamed the late-night protests on its Facebook page well after midnight. The videos show protesters followed police orders to stay back from the sidewalk. Several men in the group of demonstrators seemed to have taken over as leaders and were seen often telling people to stay back away from the police.
“A lot of people were definitely voicing their frustrations, wanting to be heard,” said Sims, part of the late-night crowd. He added that, “It was as peaceful as possible.”
That was until a few minutes after 1 a.m., when some type of firework exploded amid the officers in front of the police station. On Channel 10’s live feed, people can be heard saying that the device had been lobbed over top of the protesters and fell right behind the police officers. The blast was fairly sizable, but no injuries were reported.
Sims didn’t see the person who either threw or fired the device, nor did he know whether the person was one of the protesters. Regardless, the mood of the protest had changed again.
Police announced that the protests were now an unlawful assembly and gave demonstrators three minutes to clear the streets.
Many protesters left at that point. A few stayed along Campbell Avenue. A line of police officers moved west on Campbell toward the few remaining demonstrators.
The video shows more pepper balls exploding on the street sometime around 1:20 a.m. The crowd disperses.
By 1:40 a.m., a heavy police vehicle rolled north down Fourth Street toward Salem Avenue. More popping sounds were heard.
Earlier, Sims saw Tyreek Burrows, a guy he had known in high school. Burrows had been standing in the middle of Campbell Avenue, saying something to officers about Breonna Taylor and Tamir Rice, the 12-year-old black boy in Cleveland, Ohio, who was playing with a toy gun in a park when he was killed by police.
Burrows “was saying … ‘Why are you doing this, why are doing all of that.’ It was more like, ‘Why, why, why, why.’ For the most part, that’s what he was saying.”
Sims didn’t say anything. Burrows had a handgun on him, partially in his pocket, Sims said, but it was visible and he wasn’t worried about Burrows pulling it out. He went to Burrows to help him, he said.
“I got silent,” Sims said. “I wanted him to be able to voice his frustrations but I didn’t want him to be by himself whatsoever. The No. 1 reason I didn’t want him to be by himself was because as a young black man in America I understand not everybody is going to be on your side.”
Sims noted how recently many armed demonstrators, mostly white men bearing semiautomatic weapons, have taken to the streets across the United States to protest shutdowns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, but none of those protesters were stopped by police.
Burrows was arrested later and charged with unlawful assembly and carrying a concealed weapon. Sims, too, was among those charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful assembly. Channel 10’s livestream showed a black man on the sidewalk being arrested just before 2 a.m.
Eleven hours after the rally in Washington Park, the protests were over. But not for long.
Continuing protests
Sunday, May 31, saw more people come out and protest peacefully but loudly in downtown Roanoke.
Almost daily since then, a group calling itself No Justice No Peace has protested across the street from the police department.
Saunders, who had never protested before May 30, has become active in the demonstrations and is an organizer with No Justice No Peace.
“After Saturday [May 30], it was kind of all history from there,” she said. “I thought something needs to be done. … So I kind of just jumped in headfirst. I’m learning as I go.”
Durant, the Roanoke native and Hollins student, has become one of the No Justice No Peace leaders. The events of May 30 “absolutely influenced” her decision to get more involved, she said.
She has spoken to the Roanoke City Council about investing more money in community programs and less in law enforcement. She has also spoken to some police officers about possible changes. Even though the city council denied the group's request to delay passing the city's 2021 budget until police reforms were considered, Lea and other council members said earlier this week that they are open to looking at finding more money for community services and improving police training.
Saunders said that the group’s goal isn’t just to protest, but to “address the systems and fix the systems.”
“I knew this was just the beginning,” she said. “It was kind of like a turning point for me. From this day forward, nothing was going to be the same.”
