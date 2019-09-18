A family of four escaped a house fire on Grandin Road early Wednesday morning after being alerted by smoke alarm.

The blaze was reported at 1:26 a.m. in the 2400 block of Grandin Road, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.

Two adults, two children and two pets made it out of the house safely and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The fire, which was attributed to an electrical problem, caused about $12,000 in damages.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

