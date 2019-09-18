A family of four escaped a house fire on Grandin Road early Wednesday morning after being alerted by smoke alarm.
The blaze was reported at 1:26 a.m. in the 2400 block of Grandin Road, according to the Roanoke Fire-EMS Department.
Two adults, two children and two pets made it out of the house safely and were being assisted by the American Red Cross.
The fire, which was attributed to an electrical problem, caused about $12,000 in damages.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.