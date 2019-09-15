A fire caused an estimated $42,000 in damages to a Roanoke house on Sunday, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
No injuries were reported in the blaze that broke out shortly after 1:30 p.m. Sunday on the 1600 block of Andrews Road, officials said.
The department determined the cause of the fire was electrical.
