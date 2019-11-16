If Roanoke City Council approves a proposed move of its elections from May to November in even-numbered years Monday, it will extend all members’ current terms by six months — but it will also delay an already approved pay raise by a year.
The council is expected to vote on the matter following a public hearing during its 7 p.m. meeting. The five council Democrats — enough to pass the move — have already indicated their support for it.
Detractors, however, have noted that the move will add six months to the terms voters gave council members, a circumstance that looks like self-dealing.
Some also wondered whether council would also be able to avail itself of a pay increase council approved for itself in January six months before having to face reelection. City Attorney Dan Callaghan said that won’t be the case, according to state law.
When council approved the raise, to take effect July 1, 2020, it would have followed their next election currently set for May 2020. The law requires council members to face an election before benefitting from giving themselves a pay boost.
Critics of the council’s sudden action to move the election wondered if one outcome of it would be council getting the raise before an election.
The controlling state law, however, says: “No increase in the salary of a member of council shall take effect until July 1 after the next regularly scheduled general election of council members.”
Callaghan said that means if the election moves, the starting date for the pay increase must move, too. Because the law says an increase can only take effect on July 1, that means the next possible effective date for the raises is a year after the start date council approved.
The council boosted its pay to $23,000 per year and the mayor’s pay to $25,000. That’s an increase of $5,884 per year, or 34.4%, for council members and $3,000 per year for the mayor, or 13.6%.
Monday’s vote on the move comes after multiple discussions before the city council, including three unofficial public hearings.
The council began discussion of the move — a topic that dates back to the early 2000s — again during the summer. In early October, Callaghan briefed the council on the implications of the change and suggested a move to odd-numbered years — paired with state elections — would be preferable if council wanted to make a change.
Council elections currently occur in May of even-numbered years, with three council members elected in one cycle, with three other members and the mayor elected in another cycle. Terms are four years and all members are elected at large.
At the Oct. 21 meeting, a council discussion but not a vote was listed on the city agenda. However, during the evening meeting Councilwoman Trish White-Boyd moved that council to ask Callaghan to prepare an ordinance to move elections to November in even-numbered years, paired with federal elections.
Proponents of the move argue November elections will draw greater voter turnout and that keeping council elections in even-numbered years would be less confusing.
Opponents counter that while May elections draw fewer voters, those who do vote are more tuned into local candidates and local issues. They fear council elections will be lost in the noise of federal elections in November.
Councilman Bill Bestpitch opposes the move. Councilwoman Michelle Davis is open to a move but has said in interviews that she would like to see voters decide through a referendum.
Davis also asked Callaghan to bring information regarding implementing a ward system in the city, in which council members would be elected from geographic districts rather than at large.
Council initially was to vote on the matter on Nov. 4, but at the urging of Callaghan, members instead agreed to host a formal public hearing followed by a vote on Nov. 18.
