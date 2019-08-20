A forum has been set for the candidates vying to be Roanoke County’s next top prosecutor.
The event, organized by the Salem/Roanoke County Bar Association, will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the auditorium at the South County Library, 6303 Merriman Road.
All three contenders for the office of commonwealth’s attorney are slated to participate. The candidates are: Brian Holohan, a Republican, Dirk Padgett, an independent, and James Steele, a Democrat.
This is the first time in more than three decades that Roanoke County has had a contested race for commonwealth’s attorney.
No incumbent is in the running as longtime prosecutor Randy Leach retired at the end of January. The office’s chief deputy, now serving as interim prosecutor, isn’t seeking election.
The upcoming forum will include a mix of questions written by the bar association and accepted from the audience.
The event will begin with a candidate meet-and-greet period at 5:30 p.m. with the forum kicking off at 6 p.m.
Candidates for other offices have been invited to participate in the meet-and-greet. Several local and state offices will be on the ballot come Election Day in November.