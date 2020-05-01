United Way of Roanoke Valley is sending $60,000 in emergency funding to eight nonprofit groups to help them cover expenses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money is the first distribution from United Way’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which was created in March to raise money for urgent needs.
Twelve organizations submitted applications that requested $152,400 in emergency funding, which is about $50,000 more than the fund has raised. So far, the United Way has received about $100,6000 from corporate sponsors and individuals for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund.
“We are grateful for the community leaders across our region for coming together as part of this team to thoughtfully guide these decisions and determine how to best maximize available resources to do the most good,” Abby Hamilton, president & CEO of United Way of Roanoke Valley, said in a news release.
Most of the recipients that were announced Friday specialize in food assistance. Those receiving emergency funds were:
- Feeding Southwest Virginia, $15,000 for emergency food and meal assistance.
- Local Office on Aging, $15,000 for food and hygiene supplies for senior citizens.
- LEAP (Local Environmental Agriculture Project), $7,500 for fresh food assistance.
- ARCH, $5,500 for food, hygiene supplies and other emerging unmet needs for people in recovery.
- Kids Soar, $5,000 for food and meals for children and families.
- Roanoke Area Ministries, $3400 for food, hygiene supplies and other unmet needs.
- YMCA of Franklin County, $4,600 for employment assistance.
- Faith Network of Franklin County, $4,000 food, hygiene supplies and other needs.
“We’ve had to focus on what we know is urgently needed and where gaps exist, but also know our community’s needs will continue changing in the challenging weeks to come,” Hamilton said. “We intend to be responsive to those needs, so our emergency fundraising efforts will continue.”
The United Way plans a second phase of assistance in early June. Nonprofit organizations can receive more information at www.uwrv.org/covid-19-give, through email givehelp@uwrv.org or by texting “UWRV” to 85511.
