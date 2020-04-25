bullitt fire

An apartment house caught fire early Saturday in the 800 block of Bullitt Avenue SE. Roanoke Fire-EMS report seven adults and a child escaped unharmed.

 Courtesy Roanoke Fire-EMS

Seven adults and a child escaped safely from an early Saturday apartment house fire, Roanoke Fire-EMS reported.

Firefighters were sent about 1:18 a.m. to the 800 block of Bullitt Avenue SE, where they found a flames and smoke coming from a house.

The department reported the residents were unharmed and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

