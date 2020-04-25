Seven adults and a child escaped safely from an early Saturday apartment house fire, Roanoke Fire-EMS reported.
Firefighters were sent about 1:18 a.m. to the 800 block of Bullitt Avenue SE, where they found a flames and smoke coming from a house.
The department reported the residents were unharmed and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.