The five people hoping to be part of the Democratic slate for Roanoke’s City Council election answered questions about the environment, poverty, guns, the economic fallout from the pandemic and other topics during their final public forum before Saturday’s vote.
Candidates Robert Jeffrey, Stephanie Moon, Luke Priddy, Peter Volosin and Trish White-Boyd are running for three slots that will be filled Saturday by a vote of about 70 members of the Roanoke City Democratic Committee. The winners will represent the party in November’s city council election, where three seats are up for grabs.
Due to stay-at-home orders prohibiting gatherings in Virginia, Tuesday night’s forum was streamed via Zoom, the video-conferencing platform, and over Facebook Live. The video forum sparked no fireworks between the candidates or revealed stark differences among their positions, but some questions provoked lengthy, sometimes emotional responses.
Some of the longer answers came in response to a question from moderator Ivonne Wallace Fuentes about how candidates would address Roanoke’s budget shortfall of more than $7 million and lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the local economy. Even though the budget shortfall must be addressed by the current council before June, most of the candidates said that they did not want to raise taxes or lay off city workers to deal with future budget constraints caused by a pandemic-related downturn.
Current council member White-Boyd pointed to small-business microloans that the city can fund with grant money, and that she’d prefer to dip into the city’s cash reserves before laying off workers. Volosin said much of the local economy’s rebound will be spurred by state and federal stimulus spending .
Jeffrey touched on a recurring theme of mentioning his experience as an “African American entrepreneur” who is used to dealing with budget shortfalls, and he said he would work toward expanding the city’s tax base by recruiting new businesses to open in neighborhoods away from downtown.
Moon, a former clerk of court who spent 42 years as a city employee, said that she expected that city departments already were looking to make cuts, and that she preferred the city attempt to recoup money from delinquent taxpayers rather than raise taxes. Priddy, state Sen. John Edwards’ chief of staff, said that he did not prefer to raise taxes when people are struggling, but that “tough choices would have to be made” about what services might need to be reduced.
When Fuentes asked how the candidates would solve systemic poverty and bring jobs to Roanoke, White-Boyd noted that more than half of those in poverty are black and Hispanic, and that Roanoke’s poverty results from the city’s “long painful history of urban renewal and gentrification.” She called for the city to issue an “apology for what happened to the blacks in this area during that time,” followed by creation of an oversight committee to ensure that development projects are equitable.
Jeffrey and Moon both said more needs to be done to help workers who don’t have college degrees. Moon, who cited her own experience growing up with public assistance, noted that more people need to know about programs that already exist to help low-income families. Jeffrey wants more of an emphasis on vocational programs that would open more jobs to a diverse workforce. Volosin, an economic planner who serves on several community boards and committees, agreed that workforce development for vocational-type jobs is important, but that Roanoke needs to consider “what is the future of our economy” and that when it comes to manufacturing, “in 20 [or] 30 years there will be robots doing those jobs.”
Priddy said that city services need to be tailored to address specific needs of families, that homelessness continues to be a problem and that Roanoke needs to better assess the skills of workers who lose their jobs when major employers leave the area.
On the topic of improving Roanoke’s environmental sustainability and reducing the city’s carbon footprint, several candidates wanted to either reduce or tax the use of plastic shopping bags, which, Priddy noted, would require permission from the General Assembly. White-Boyd said recycling will be an issue because the city is paying more to subsidize the recycling program. Volosin wants there to be a “green building code” to reduce emissions from heating and air conditioning systems, and Jeffrey said the city needs to better communicate the importance of environmental issues to residents.
Gun issues received less time due to Fuentes’ efforts to hold the forum to an hour.
Roanoke Republican leaders said last month that they expected to nominate candidates for November’s election, but have yet to do so. At least one person, Kiesha Preston, plans to run for council as an independent. Democratic mayor Sherman Lea is running for a second four-year term. Former mayor David Bowers announced that he will run for mayor as an independent.
To watch the entire forum, go to the Facebook video at https://bit.ly/3fc2l6W.
