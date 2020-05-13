The order enforcing Virginia’s judicial emergency status will allow for increased courtroom activity across the state beginning Monday.
Mandated precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic have been in place in Virginia halls of justice for two months now, modifying or postponing most non-emergency court hearings. The measures began March 16 and have been revamped four times, including last week when the order was extended through June 7, putting it more in line with the governor’s stay-at-home order.
But on Monday, according to an order by Virginia Chief Justice Donald Lemons, all state courts will be able to “hear in-person non-emergency matters if they determine it is safe to do so, and provided they comply with the guidance for transitioning from emergency to routine operations,” as provided by the Office of the Executive Secretary.
In the 23rd Judicial District — which covers Roanoke, Roanoke County and Salem — some hearings have been held through teleconferencing when possible, a practice that will continue, and using social distancing.
Jury trials, a fixture of circuit court, remain on hold indefinitely.
The venues affected most drastically are those that see greater volume, such as general district courts, which largely deal with misdemeanors, traffic matters and smaller claims. Some local law enforcement and prosecutors have said they were dialing back their pursuit of lesser cases, but the decreased activity has still led to a daunting backlog.
Lemons in a separate order wrote that between March 26 and May 1, staggering numbers of cases have been postponed in Virginia’s courts: 413,000 in general district courts, 125,000 in juvenile and domestic relations courts and 135,000 in circuit court.
By limiting dockets only to emergency matters, those figures continue to grow statewide, Lemons said. He cited 60,000 new delays in general district courts each week, with another 18,000 postponements in juvenile courts and 19,000 in circuit courts.
On Tuesday, Roanoke General District Court Chief Judge Jacqueline Talevi wrote local bar association members to advise them of upcoming and enhanced operating procedures:
- Court clerks’ offices will remain open by appointment only.
- Face coverings and gloves in the courtroom are allowed, but not mandatory.
- Court benches, chairs and tables will be disinfected after morning and afternoon dockets.
- Courtrooms will be marked for designating seating, to create separations of 6 feet.
- Dockets will be followed more strictly in terms of time, seating space and case types.
- Available areas in courthouses will be repurposed to offer larger public waiting areas.
- Defendants serving deferred or weekend sentences will receive a report date determined by their sheriff, probably in mid-July. Sheriffs also will determine report dates and times for community service.
- Writs of eviction may not be issued, in compliance with the CARES Act and Virginia code. Garnishments and other post-judgment remedies will be governed by the state.
“We must learn to live safely with the coronavirus until a vaccine is discovered,” Talevi wrote. “My colleagues and I will continue to work hard to ensure safe courtrooms for all of us as the General District Courts conduct business going forward.”
In an order issued Tuesday, Roanoke Juvenile and Domestic Court Chief Judge Frank Rogers ordered that all summonses and subpoenas requiring court appearances include supplemental instructions.
Those ask anyone ordered to court to call the clerk’s office if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19; have recently returned from international travel; have had a fever, cough or shortness of breath; were asked to self-isolate; or have had close contact with anyone meeting those descriptions.
The instructions also recommend court visitors wear protective face coverings and maintain social distancing of 6 feet.
“Because of social distancing requirements, access to the courthouse and courtrooms will be limited to parties, attorneys and necessary witnesses. Spectators may not be permitted,” Rogers wrote.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.