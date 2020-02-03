hr earthfare 110817 p01

Just before Earth Fare's grand opening at 7 a.m. Nov. 8, 2017, a line of 400-plus people waited for entry to Roanoke's new grocery store.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2017

Earth Fare, the Asheville-based specialty grocer focused on natural and organic foods, announced Monday that it is preparing to close its stores.

Earth Fare is hoping to find a buyer who would either purchase the company as a whole or just a few of its 50 grocery stores, said spokeswoman Jennifer Mercer. 

But in the meantime, it has notified employees of pending closures and is launching inventory liquidation sales at all stores. Mercer said the liquidation sales will probably run through the end of February. 

"Continued challenges in the retail industry impeded the company's progress as well as its ability to refinance its debt. As a result, Earth Fare is not in a financial position to continue to operate on a go-forward basis," a news release states.

Earth Fare opened its store in Roanoke's Ivy Market shopping center in November 2017. At that time the company was expanding, building another store in Fairfax and searching for additional sites in Virginia.

Mercer said Earth Fare employs 161 people in Virginia. Numbers specific to Roanoke were not immediately available Monday. 

This breaking news post will be updated.

Tags

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

Recommended for you

Load comments