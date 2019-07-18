A new set of lawsuits is springing up from simmering tensions between a local wildlife center and its neighbors.
In a civil complaint, two sets of neighbors, including a current candidate for local office, are accusing the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke of using social media to defame them.
Their lawsuit, filed June 25 in Roanoke County Circuit Court, said the center circulated a post last summer with false statements that damaged their reputations and caused them “embarrassment, humiliation and mental suffering.”
On Thursday, the nonprofit wildlife rescue released its response calling for the case to be dismissed and lodging a counterclaim, in part, on the argument that the neighbors have been conspiring to harm the center.
The multipart countersuit said members of the two neighboring households have either made defamatory comments about the center or tried to impede its operations. The result, it concludes, has been injury to its reputation and mission.
Both camps are seeking financial damages from the other.
These dueling claims are the latest development in a dispute that dates back to last year and is now part of two other zoning-related lawsuits.
In 2018, the wildlife rescue, located on Coleman Road in Roanoke County, filed a request for a permit to add a raptor aviary to its property.
The application generated mixed reaction from the neighborhood and was strongly opposed by the two adjacent homeowners on Coleman Road.
Those homeowners include Stan Seymour, a local business owner, who earlier this year filed to run for a seat on the Roanoke County Board of Supervisors.
Reached this week, Seymour said he couldn’t comment on the latest litigation as the case is still pending in court.
When asked if he thought the legal battle would affect his campaign, he said he viewed the two as separate matters.
Seymour, an independent, is running in a three-way race for the Cave Spring District seat on the board. The other contenders are retired county attorney Paul Mahoney, a Republican, and business owner Brian Powell, a Democrat.
The election is in November.
The wildlife center secured approval for the raptor aviary project in the fall. Seymour, his wife and the other household are now challenging that decision in court.
They also brought another suit contesting the dismissal of issues brought to the board of zoning appeals. That board concluded the neighbors didn’t have the proper standing to press their petition. The legal appeal argues that decision was made in error.
The zoning disputes have hearings scheduled for July 29, according to the court’s online docket. No court dates have been scheduled yet in the newest lawsuit.
An attorney listed as representing the neighbors didn’t return calls seeking comment this week.
An attorney for the wildlife center, James Gilbert, said the legal battle has been disappointing and distressing for the nonprofit group.
“This is a charitable organization that does extremely important work for the natural habitat and wildlife in our area,” Gilbert said. “They’re highly respected by every government agency.”
“They really simply want to focus on the work that they do and their mission. They’re doing their best not to let this become a distraction, not only mentally, but financially.”
In the initial defamation complaint, the neighbors said the wildlife center, or someone acting on its behalf, posted a statement on the center’s Facebook page last summer that, in part, falsely claimed that Seymour instructed his lawyers to tell the center to remove their signage, creating confusion for first-time visitors to the facility, and that a second neighbor approached their staff in a threatening manner.
The post also claimed that the center was making costly ADA upgrades due to their actions and that two of them had been served with restraining orders, according to the lawsuit, both of which the neighbors said was untrue.
In the response released Thursday, the wildlife center either denied the statements were false or suggested they were being mischaracterized. The facility said it served two of the neighbors with “no trespassing” notices ordering them to restrain themselves from trespassing.
In its counterclaim, the center went onto list several instances of what it described as defamatory comments being made about the center, escalation of conflict or other harmful acts by the neighbors. The details of the scenarios varied by neighbor. But the center argued, in part, that the court should find that each had engaged in a conspiracy to damage the center’s operations.
Both sides are asking the court to award them compensatory and punitive damages as well as coverage of their legal fees.