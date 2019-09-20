Morgan Suhr, whose art will adorn the Roanoke Rescue Mission’s 2019 Drumstick Dash’s T-shirt, credits her younger sister as the inspiration for her winning entry.
When Morgan saw 6-year-old Emily sitting at a table working hard on her own entry, Morgan said she was inspired to enter the competition.
Although she’s been taking art classes since she was 10, Morgan, now 16, didn’t expect her fall-colored turkey to beat out her sister and the 150 others who competed for the honor of seeing as many as 14,000 runners and walkers sporting a T-shirt with their design on Thanksgiving morning.
Coming up with a design and the actual drawing were exciting, said Morgan, a homeschooler in the equivalent of the 11th grade. She was 15 when she submitted her entry and thought the competition would be fun.
The finalist was selected after a week of Facebook voting in August. Morgan received 347 votes.
As of mid-September, more than 1,000 people had registered early for the 14th annual race, which supports the Rescue Mission’s food services budget, said race director Uneita Mathews.
The mission, which founded in 1948, offers an array of services to help people who are burdened by homelessness, disabilities, addictions and abuse.
The Drumstick race has a theme of “moving our feet so others can eat” and is the Rescue Mission’s largest fundraiser. Its proceeds go to the mission’s food services budget. More than 230,000 meals were served in 2018, and an estimated 250,000 meals will be served to homeless and hungry families by the end of 2019.
The run is a family tradition in the Suhr household, although they mostly walk the route through downtown Roanoke. Morgan and her parents, Rachel and Jason Suhr; sisters Emily and Naomi, 17; and brothers Wyatt, 14, and Levi, 12, have missed only two of the Thanksgiving events since they started participating in 2006.
That was when some family, including Jason’s brothers, who were visiting, initiated the family’s participation, according to Rachel Suhr.
“Oh, I absolutely look forward to it; it’s for a great cause,” Morgan exclaimed, adding that she also likes seeing so many people.
“It’s fun for the whole family,” she continued, adding, “The Rescue Mission does so much good.”
Morgan decided on a fall color scheme of red, orange, yellow and brown for her turkey. “I was thinking of something more cartoony and fun because that’s what the dash is,” she said.
“We love the shirts,” she said, noting that she still has several from previous dashes.
This is the first year any of the Suhr children entered the turkey-drawing contest, which originated eight years ago. Prior to that, a graphic artist designed the shirts for the mission.
“It’s really, really cool,” Morgan said of winning the design contest. “I’m so excited that everyone will be wearing the shirts.”
For more information or to register for the Nov. 28 Atlantic Union Bank Drumstick Dash, visit www.drumstickdash.net.
