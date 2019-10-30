Virginia’s medical examiner projects that nearly 1,550 Virginians will die from drug overdoses this year, making it the deadliest year yet.
The projected 4% rise in deaths for 2019 follows what many had hoped had been the turning point last year, when for the first time since the opioid epidemic began drug overdose deaths had fallen.
“From a public health perspective, once you’ve seen it decrease or level off, it stays that way. What it shows is this crisis of opioids in Virginia, as well as other substances that lead to death, is a fast-changing issue,” Virginia Secretary of Health and Human Services Daniel Carey said.
Even while drug deaths overall declined in 2018, the medical examiner had reported a shift in the types of substances leading to death. Fatalities from methamphetamine overdoses increased 44.3% and deaths from cocaine overdoses increased 11.5% over the previous year. In many of the cases, fentanyl — an opioid up to 100 times stronger than morphine — was mixed with the drugs. That trend appears to be continuing in 2019.
“I was disappointed but not entirely surprised,” Carey said of the latest projection included in the medical examiner’s quarterly report, which was released last week. “It is more than one issue and a moving target. Frankly, the drugs are getting more potent. The more substances that are distributed illegally that contain fentanyl and carfentanil, the deadlier they are.” Carfentanil is a powerful synthetic opioid used to tranquilize elephants.
Carey was in in Roanoke on Wednesday to attend the Community Coalitions of Virginia’s summit on substance use.
“Clearly our job is not over,” he said in a speech opening the summit. “Sometimes I think we’re running up a down escalator, and that escalator is sometimes accelerating.”
Still, he said, “we cannot lose hope, and we are making a difference.”
He said grassroots community efforts — and the sharing of practices, as the coalition does — are important in prevention, treatment and helping people understand that substance-use disorders are a medical issue.
Carey said the Governor’s Advisory Commission on Opioids and Addiction is working on policy proposals for the upcoming General Assembly session. Among the group's priorities: ensuring that naloxone, an antidote to opioid overdoses, is available wherever people are, and expanding programs that move people who are released from jail or prison immediately into recovery programs.
There will also be discussion around the topic of marijuana decriminalization, he said. "We are not for legalization, but decriminalization and making sure that we put a dent in mass incarceration,” he said.
The governor has backed decriminalization, but bills last year were defeated.
Carey explained that what is being proposed is not a move toward legalization and commercialization in Virginia.
“You have to be really clear about what your goals are, and our goals are we’ve incarcerated far too many people in Virginia, especially too many people of color in Virginia, around treating substance-use disorder as a criminal justice problem and not a medical problem,” he said. “I think you can draw that line, and some states have drawn that line effectively with decriminalization.”
