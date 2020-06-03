hollins wreck

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said a driver had to be rescued when car went into a hole on a construction site in Hollins Wednesday morning. The driver was treated at a hospital.

 Courtesy Roanoke County Fire & Rescue

Roanoke County Fire & Rescue said a person who drove into a hole at a construction site Wednesday morning was treated at a hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

The department said the car went into a hole at construction site in Hollins about 10:10 a.m.

No further details were available.

- Luanne Rife

