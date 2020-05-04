The driver of a minivan that overturned Saturday morning in Rockbridge County was rescued by members of the Glasgow Volunteer Fire Department.

When firefighters and paramedics arrived at the scene at River Road and Glasgow Highway, they found the driver trapped partially beneath the van, which was very unstable, according to a post on the fire department's Facebook page.

With no other way to stabilize the van, rescue workers lifted the vehicle by hand and removed the occupant.

The driver was then flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

At the time of the wreck, rescue workers were conducting a swift water training exercise nearby and were able to respond quickly, according to the post.

