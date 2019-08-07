One person was injured after a garbage truck crashed in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at U.S. 220 and Franklin Road.

A northbound lane of the highway was closed for a couple hours, according to police notifications.

The driver of the garbage truck was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not severe, according to police.

Nobody has been charged.

A police captain didn’t immediately have information about how the crash occurred.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Henri Gendreau covers crime in Roanoke and the surrounding area.

Recommended for you

Load comments