One person was injured after a garbage truck crashed in Roanoke on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The single-vehicle crash happened about 2:20 p.m. at U.S. 220 and Franklin Road.
A northbound lane of the highway was closed for a couple hours, according to police notifications.
The driver of the garbage truck was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not severe, according to police.
Nobody has been charged.
A police captain didn’t immediately have information about how the crash occurred.