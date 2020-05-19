Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... .A SLOW MOVING CLOSED LOW PRESSURE CENTER OVER THE TENNESSEE VALLEY WILL PRODUCE A STRONG SOUTHERLY FLOW OF MOISTURE INTO THURSDAY MORNING. THIS WILL RESULT IN A PROLONGED PERIOD OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. ...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR * PORTIONS OF NORTH CAROLINA AND VIRGINIA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN NORTH CAROLINA, ALLEGHANY NC, ASHE, SURRY, WATAUGA, AND WILKES. IN VIRGINIA, CARROLL, FLOYD, FRANKLIN, GRAYSON, PATRICK, AND ROANOKE. * THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING * EXPECT PERIODS OF RAIN, HEAVY AT TIMES. TOTAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF 3 TO 7 INCHES POSSIBLE WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS. * FLASH FLOODING WILL BE POSSIBLE IN AREAS OF HEAVY RAINFALL, ESPECIALLY IN STEEP MOUNTAINOUS TERRAIN. CREEKS, STREAMS, RIVERS, AND LOW-LYING NORMALLY FLOOD PRONE AREAS WILL BE SUBJECT TO FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. REMEMBER...TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN! YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&