A Craig County man was killed Tuesday in a head-on collision on Virginia 311, according to the Roanoke County Police Department.

Jerry Lee Broughman II, 31, of New Castle, died after a Jeep SUV crossed over a double yellow line and collided with his Mini Cooper, authorities said.

The collision was reported around 11:50 a.m. in the 3300 block of Catawba Valley Drive near Masons Cove.

Charges are pending, police said.

Two passengers in the Mini Cooper were also injured in the crash as was the driver of the Jeep SUV. All were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police closed the road for several hours as the incident site was cleared.

