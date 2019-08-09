A driver of a box truck died after a crash in Montgomery County Friday morning, police said.

The truck was heading south on Interstate 81 about 10:19 a.m. when its front tire blew out, and the truck ran off the left side of the highway and through a guardrail, state police said.

The vehicle struck a rock embankment at mile marker 124 in the Ironto area.

Mark A. Sprouse, 44, of Madison Heights, died at the scene, police said.

He was wearing a seat belt.

State police continue to investigate the crash.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Henri Gendreau covers crime in Roanoke and the surrounding area.

Recommended for you

Load comments