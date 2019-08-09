A driver of a box truck died after a crash in Montgomery County Friday morning, police said.
The truck was heading south on Interstate 81 about 10:19 a.m. when its front tire blew out, and the truck ran off the left side of the highway and through a guardrail, state police said.
The vehicle struck a rock embankment at mile marker 124 in the Ironto area.
Mark A. Sprouse, 44, of Madison Heights, died at the scene, police said.
He was wearing a seat belt.
State police continue to investigate the crash.