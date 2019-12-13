2008

Twirling flaming battons, Macey Flanagan and the Southernettes march in the annual Roanoke Christmas parade pass through downtown Roanoke in 2008.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2008

Roanoke’s downtown Christmas parade set for Friday night is canceled due to bad weather, but other Dickens of a Christmas events will go on as scheduled.

Downtown Roanoke Inc., which organizes the annual parade down South Jefferson Street, tweeted Friday morning the parade is off and will not be rescheduled. Complicated logistical issues such as permits, street closures and recruiting participants and volunteers make it too difficult to just move the parade to another date, DRI wrote in the tweet.

Friday night’s installment of the Dickens of a Christmas street festival will continue from 6 to 10 p.m. as planned, according to DRI. However, photos with Santa still will be available inside the Center in the Square atrium and the performances by fire eaters and stilt walkers have been moved to Dec. 20.

