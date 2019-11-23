Cattle have been a regular feature of downtown Christiansburg for decades, normally travelling in trucks to and from the downtown livestock market.
But this past weekend nine just-weened calves got loose, walking the streets and grazing in lawns. One even got close to Interstate 81, where it was shot by Christiansburg police.
“It had become a traffic hazard,” Christiansburg spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email. “Cows on the interstate can cause serious accidents given the vehicle speeds involved.”
Demmitt wrote that the beef was donated to Virginia Hunters for the Hungry, a nonprofit that provides meat to needy families.
The calves, which included steers and heifers, weighed about 600 pounds each and escaped from a hole in an otherwise well-maintained fence on Saturday, according to Montgomery County spokeswoman Jennifer Harris.
County animal control officers worked with Christiansburg police and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office during the roundup, she wrote in an email.
The name of the calves’ owner was not immediately available, but animal control is unlikely to levy any sanctions in the case, according to Harris.
“There have been no issues in the past with this owner,” she wrote.
