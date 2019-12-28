Kiesha Preston was finally ready to leave an abusive relationship.
Leaving is already a hard enough step. But there were other hurdles she didn’t anticipate.
She took out a protective order in the spring of 2016.
“That made him more angry,” said Preston, 33, of Roanoke.
The utilities were in his name, so those were shut off. Their joint bank accounts were drained. She had three children but no job.
“I had $0 and three kids to feed,” she said. “Am I going to pay bills or am I going to feed my children? So what happened was my credit got destroyed.”
She couldn’t afford to make the payments to keep the house, so with it nearing foreclosure, she looked for apartments. She had a job by then, so she could afford the rent payments. But when landlords reviewed her credit history, it was so bad they wouldn’t let her rent from them.
“There are a lot of measures in place keeping victims from losing their housing, such as not being able to put them out of an apartment because of frequent police calls,” Preston said. “But there’s not a lot in place to prevent victims from being denied access. I felt like I was being victimized all over again.”
Preston took her story to Del. Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke, who is sponsoring HB 99, to prevent landlords from denying housing to domestic violence victims because of their credit history.
Domestic violence victims would join a list — which includes race, color, religion, sex, national origin and others — of those who can’t be discriminated against for housing.
“This bill empowers survivors and their children to be economically stable by allowing them to leave volatile, often deadly situations,” Rasoul said. “This is a great example of how lowering the barrier for engagement with our constituents creates better legislation.”
Preston and her children were close to being homeless when they finally found a landlord who didn’t run credit checks.
“This bill doesn’t help me now, but I wanted to bring this issue to the forefront to bring attention on what we can do to stop it for others,” Preston said.
Preston saw an event on Facebook that encouraged people to come up with their own ideas for bills and learn how to get it passed into law.
Rasoul first started hosting the events last year as a way to get more people involved in the legislative process and become more informed about how the legislature works. People come with bill ideas for topics like housing, elder care, criminal justice reform, education and corruption in politics.
This past legislative session, two bills that emerged from his workshop became laws. After a few meetings the past several weeks, residents came up with 11 more bills to try to have introduced this upcoming session.
Preston’s experience is very common, said Stacey Sheppard, who works a lot with domestic violence victims as the director of housing and human services for Total Action for Progress.
“Financial abuse is one of the largest factors of why they remain in the abuse, because they can’t afford to get out,” said Sheppard, who is familiar with Preston’s story.
Sheppard said that in many situations, abusers control the finances. Sometimes victims aren’t allowed to have jobs, and if they do, they don’t have control over their income. Other economic abuses include forcing victims to take on debt or finance expensive items.
If a victim leaves the relationship and there is property, the victim can become buried in legal bills trying to sort out the house. With so many court appearances, victims may struggle to afford child care. Sheppard said she’s met people going to court so often that they couldn’t keep their jobs.
TAP offers various services, including budgeting and financial literacy. It also has a housing counseling program and a housing advocate to help victims get safe and appropriate housing.
“We don’t want people to feel like they are alone, because a big barrier is they don’t know there are resources,” Sheppard said. “So they stay.”
The housing legislation tackles one of several issues domestic violence victims face.
Sheppard said domestic violence prevention workers advocate for clients to reach out to lawmakers to address other problems. For instance, Virginia requires people with children live apart for at least a year before they can file for an uncontested divorce, even if there is evidence of domestic violence.
“It’s a broken system, and we’re just trying to fix it,” Sheppard said.
