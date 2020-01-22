Two people were displaced Wednesday afternoon when a fire struck their home on the 500 block of Cleveland Avenue, according to the Salem Fire & EMS Department.

The blaze, accidentally kindled by unattended cooking, was quickly contained when first responders arrived but inflicted some fire and smoke damage to the house.

One person was home at the time but escaped uninjured, officials said. The fire marshal’s office estimated the flames caused around $15,000 in property damage.

The displaced residents are being helped by family friends, officials said.

Get the day's top stories delivered to your inbox with our email newsletter.

Recommended for you

Load comments