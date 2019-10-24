A house fire in Roanoke Thursday uprooted 6 adults and 9 children.

Firefighters found smoke coming through a window of a single-family home in the 1600 block of Campbell Avenue Southwest about 3:30 p.m.

Nobody was injured, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.

The residents would not require American Red Cross assistance at this time, an agency spokeswoman said.

The fire marshal’s office continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.

