A house fire in Roanoke Thursday uprooted 6 adults and 9 children.
Firefighters found smoke coming through a window of a single-family home in the 1600 block of Campbell Avenue Southwest about 3:30 p.m.
Nobody was injured, Roanoke Fire-EMS said.
The residents would not require American Red Cross assistance at this time, an agency spokeswoman said.
The fire marshal’s office continues to investigate the cause of the blaze.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.