One person was displaced after an electrical fire at a Roanoke County house on Friday.
Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the front door and eaves of a single-story brick home about 3:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Dairy Road in the Hollins area, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.
Smoke and fire caused about $20,000 in damages.
Firefighters got the fire under control in about 10 minutes.
The home’s single occupant was displaced but is staying with family, the department said.
