One person was displaced after an electrical fire at a Roanoke County house on Friday.

Firefighters found smoke and fire coming from the front door and eaves of a single-story brick home about 3:30 p.m. in the 5900 block of Dairy Road in the Hollins area, according to Roanoke County Fire and Rescue.

Smoke and fire caused about $20,000 in damages.

Firefighters got the fire under control in about 10 minutes.

The home’s single occupant was displaced but is staying with family, the department said.

Henri Gendreau covers crime in Roanoke and the surrounding area.

