BLACKSBURG — “Do you all know what a digital native is?”
Rosemary Cole looked around the circle of people surrounding her, waiting for an answer.
“I’m not familiar with that,” junior computer science student Trang Dinh said.
It was the only one of Cole’s questions Trang and her friend and fellow CS student, Gulnaz Sayed, couldn’t answer that afternoon.
“Well, it’s if you are young enough that this has been around ever since you were born,” Cole said, gesturing at her new iPhone. “I think you all have really helped me to understand what this will do.”
Trang nodded. “You’ll get used to it,” she said.
Every Friday that Virginia Tech classes are in session, computer science undergraduates tutor older residents who need help managing the growing number of digital devices invading their lives.
Jay Spiers, a senior studying computational modeling and data analytics, leads the volunteer effort. Called Computer Science Community Service, or CS Squared for short, the student outreach organization has been providing this free service for at least five years. It runs from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Blacksburg Community Center on Patrick Henry Drive.
Spiers said he got involved as a sophomore.
“This just stood out as volunteer service that was somewhat degree-related,” Spiers said. “It just kind of reminds me of helping out my grandparents. Whenever I visit, there’s always something.”
Most of the volunteers said they were used to these kinds of questions from their family members.
“I have older parents, and they ask me questions about their phones a lot — especially my dad really struggles,” senior data analytics major Allison DeSantis said. “Usually they have a lot of things for kids in elementary school to introduce them to coding, but I think helping all members of the community like this is a really good idea.”
It must be because they have lot of repeat customers.
“I try to be here every week,” retired Montgomery County educator Meg Peterson said. “That’s what most people do is ask their grandchildren — and mine aren’t around.”
“Of course last time, I needed help with my Fitbit,” Peterson said, pointing to the pink device on her wrist. “Now I need to get them out to my car because I have a new car with all these bells and whistles.”
Peterson’s friend, Jan Marks, also retired from Montgomery County schools after 38 years as a teacher. Marks said she’s been coming since CS Squared started the help sessions.
“These younger people start out in elementary school with computers, and they learned the basics,” Marks said. “I’ve never had that, so it’s like struggle, struggle, struggle.”
Having a tutor makes all the difference. Marks recalled a recent volunteer who helped her devices communicate better with less help from her.
“I wanted to know how to get pictures from here to my computer,” she said, nodding at her Android phone. “Not only did he show me, he went on my computer and put on a program. So now, I can just click that little thing” and the photos transfer automatically.
This day Marks wanted help installing Facebook Messenger on her phone.
“I’ve had that installed on my phone two or three times,” she said. “Well, it bugged me, and I uninstalled. Now it won’t go back on, and I don’t know why.”
She said CS Squared has helped her with most of her devices. She brought in her Kindle, which she got to read books but soon realized would do nearly everything her computer does.
“I’ve even brought my camera before, and they would help me with that,” Marks said. “They’ll help you with anything technology.”
For more information, visit http://www.cs2.org.vt.edu.
