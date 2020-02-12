Facing opposition from members of the city’s planning commission and neighborhood activists, the North Carolina-based development company of the Evans Spring retail and residential project beside Interstate 581 in Roanoke has withdrawn its plans.
At a work session Friday with the city's planning commission, members were blunt in their negative appraisal of Pavilion Development Co.'s plans and its effects on nearby neighborhoods, traffic and other factors.
“It’s basically a bulldozer mentality. It’s unconscionable,” commissioner Lora Katz said. An architect, Katz was particularly critical of Pavilion's plan to pack in a 300-unit apartment complex and commercial development at the edge of the site that’s surrounded by older, established residential neighborhoods.
The city planning department announced the withdrawal of the application in a brief news release Wednesday morning.
The 93-acre development proposal relied on a new connection with the I-581 interchange with Valley View Boulevard, a feat that would require engineering the roadway down a 70-foot elevation change between the highway and the land below. That project was expected to have cost millions alone.
Pavilion's rezoning application had been headed to a public hearings next month before the planning commission, an advisory body, and the city council. The council would have had the final vote.
This breaking news item will be updated.
Is this the same area and development plan which everyone was speculating that Costco might be coming to Roanoke?
More than likely the anchor store pulled out.
This is a case of the good guys winning over the bad guys. Nobody wants more traffic and more congestion where they live. Out-of-town developers don't care if they ruin your neighborhood.
Another loss for roanoke on the scorecard. Norfolks gone, now this, Earth Fare just closed too. Well done planners.
Perhaps Boones Mill wants some of the action.
