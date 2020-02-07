A North Carolina developer’s plan for a commercial and residential project on the Evans Spring site in northwest Roanoke met a rough reception from city planning officials Friday.
The Roanoke Planning Commission discussed Charlotte-based Pavilion Development Co.’s rezoning application during a noon work session, and reactions ranged from concerned to offended.
“It’s basically a bulldozer mentality. It’s unconscionable,” commissioner Lora Katz said of the plan because it brings a dense, 300-unit apartment complex and commercial development right to the edge of the site that’s surrounded by residential neighborhoods. “There’s no transition at all.”
Other commission members raised concerns about traffic, the pace and phasing of development and whether the plan conforms to expectations for the property laid out in the city’s own Evans Spring development plan.
The commission, which only makes recommendations to be considered by the Roanoke City Council, is set to vote on the plan in March. The land — currently 125 parcels with 16 owners — must be rezoned to allow the development. A dozen of the properties are private residences, the owners of which have agreed to sell.
A site plan submitted with Pavilion’s rezoning application shows a range of uses across 93 acres, including a golf-related recreational facility, a wholesale warehouse club, several outparcels for restaurants and retail, a neighborhood retail center with a grocery store and a residential area with a 14-building, 300-unit apartment complex. The site is beside Interstate 581 across from the Valley View Mall area.
The plan also shows an extension of the city’s Lick Run Greenway, to be built at the developer’s expense.
Neighbors will be able to access the development via pedestrian connections at Springhill and Lakeview drives, and by vehicle at Sherman Drive.
The main vehicular entrance from the neighborhood will be at Andrews Road and 19th Street.
The project depends upon the developer connecting the land to I-581 and Valley View Boulevard via an extension of the interchange near the existing Target and Best Buy stores. With a 70-foot drop from the interchange to the Evans Spring site, that’s a project likely to run into the tens of millions of dollars in cost.
Jim Gamble said Friday that the economics of Pavilion’s plan are largely driven by the cost of making the site accessible.
But that road project raised concerns among city planning staff. In places, city planner Katharine Gray noted, the entry road is shored up by a retaining wall reaching perhaps 60 feet sitting just 20 feet from the backyards of homes on Norris Drive. The city’s standards typically require three times that distance, she said.
Planning Administrator Ian Shaw noted that a traffic study of the development found that the number of vehicles on Sherman Drive will increase from 300 per day to 3,000 — enough to require the existing road to be widened with sidewalks and on-street parking added.
But, city staff said in response to commissioner’s questions, the city has no funding or plan to make those improvements.
Cheryl Hilton, president of the area’s Fairland Civic Organization, noted that people already walk those streets without sidewalks, and they’ll be doing it in 10-times the traffic if the development is built.
Other nearby streets would see significant but less dramatic increases.
“You’re going to mess up some lives in that neighborhood,” one man who lives nearby added when invited to speak by the commission.
“I’m concerned that this plan is totally inconsistent with the Evans Spring area plan that was adopted by city council,” Commission Chairwoman Karri Atwood said. Anticipating that the large, undeveloped area would be attractive to developers in the future, the city worked with neighbors to develop expectations to guide that development several years ago.
That plan calls for mixed residential development on the edges of the site as a transition to commercial development closer to I-581. Pavilion’s plan includes only apartment buildings in one part of the site with retail development along other edges.
Commissioner James Smith asked Pavilion representatives if they’d be willing to adding such a transition to its plan.
Pavilion's local attorney, Maryellen Goodlatte, responded that the company's plan is based on the economics of the local market and what the cost of developing the site will permit.
Smith said he’s concerned about the phasing and timing of the project.
“I don’t want to see us get half way into this and it stop based on economics,” he said.
Katz said maybe the financial demands of developing the site won’t allow it to be done according to what city planning standards require.
“Sometimes, a development just isn’t right for a piece of property, as much as you want to make it work,” she said.
