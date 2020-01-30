North Carolina-based Pavilion Development Co. filed an application this week to rezone 93 acres of the Evans Spring area across Interstate 581 from Valley View Mall for a major commercial project.
The Roanoke Planning Commission is to consider the application March 9 and the Roanoke City Council will take it up March 16. It provides a more detailed plan for how the parcel will be used compared to the broader strokes provided to neighborhood groups and the public in the fall.
Pavilion seeks to rezone 125 parcels, which it will buy from 16 owners, to allow the development with uses including a wholesale warehouse, a golf-oriented recreational attraction, restaurants, a grocer and a major residential component. A dozen of those properties are private residences, and the owners have agreed to sell.
The project depends upon the developer connecting the land to I-581 and the Valley View Boulevard shopping area via an extension of the interchange near the existing Target and Best Buy stores.
The plan met with some controversy and concerns from neighbors. They worried about increased traffic in the neighborhood, safety of students at the nearby Roanoke Academy for Math and Science, and the general peace and quiet of the area. Some said the development, in a predominantly black neighborhood, smacked of urban renewal. That was a government policy under which Roanoke condemned whole African American neighborhoods as blighted in the 1950s and 1960s and bulldozed them for redevelopment.
The plan Pavilion submitted this week doesn’t stray from the broad strokes outlined to neighbors last year, but includes a number of changes and accommodations aimed at making the development a good neighbor.
The plan identifies four development zones on the property:
n Abutting I-581, for a golf-related recreational facility, a restaurant and an office building.
n Near the interchange, the heart of the development, with a wholesale warehouse club and five outparcels for restaurants or retail.
n A neighborhood retail center with a grocery store, low-intensity retail and community and open spaces.
n A residential area with a 14-building, 300-unit apartment complex.
The plan also shows an extension of the Lick Run Greenway through the property, to be built by Pavilion at its expense. About 20 acres of land around the greenway will be preserved from development, as will the Fairlands Lake area, which features a pond or wetland.
The plan shows 50-foot wide landscaped buffers along areas abutting neighboring residences.
Neighbors will be able to access the development via pedestrian connections at Springhill and Lakeview drives, and by vehicle at Sherman Drive.
The main vehicular entrance from the neighborhood will be at Andrews Road and 19th Street. According to the application, while the developer was willing to install a traffic signal at that intersection, a traffic analysis found a signal is unnecessary.
That analysis found that 70% of the traffic into the development will come from the interstate.
The application describes several other efforts to connect the development with the community. Those include bicycle lanes, sidewalks and a community center, and also programs such as an anticipated First Tee program to introduce golf to youth, cooperation with the Roanoke City Public Schools Education Foundation for after-school programs and private transportation to and from the development for qualifying neighbors.
An analysis of the proposed development found a potential economic impact of $270 million in annual sales revenue and creation of as many as 1,000 permanent jobs, the application said.
