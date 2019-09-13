CHRISTIANSBURG — Town officials have unveiled a design for the multi-purpose park they have long planned to build on 60 acres off Peppers Ferry Road.
Diagrams of the proposed park were presented at an open house Monday at the Christiansburg Recreation Center. They were unveiled about a month after Christiansburg entered into a $996,550 design agreement with Charlottesville-based Faulconer Construction Company.
“I’m excited,” said Kara Etzel, who lives near the property. “I think it will be a good place to take the kids and the dog.”
Etzel, who attended the open house said she's also excited about a proposed connector road that's part of the design. She said she's hopeful it would ease traffic congestion on her end of town.
“I hope it hits the ground running soon,” she said.
Matt Martin said he also lives near the park site.
“I think it’s a good thing for Christiansburg,” he said. “There are not a lot of outdoor park spaces in town.”
He said increasing recreational options and business growth make it more likely he will stay in Christiansburg and will help the town better compete with Blacksburg for new residents.
The old farm property that the park would occupy is referred to by the name of its former owner, the late Truman Wilson. The town bought the land for $2.5 million in 2013 with ambitions to turn it into a recreation destination, but the project was delayed due primarily to cost concerns.
The design shown Monday is based on a master concept the town first introduced in 2016. But some on council balked at the estimated $30 million cost, so officials have divided the plan into phases to make funding easier. The first phase is estimated to cost $16 million, Town Manager Randy Wingfield said.
Council gave the project a significant push earlier this summer when it approved the design agreement with Faulconer. During the open house officials presented a project timeline that calls for council to vote on the final design in the spring with construction beginning next summer.
The first phase features four multi-purpose fields, a playground with adult fitness fixtures, a pavilion, large and small dog parks, walking trails and parking. The multi-purpose fields could be used for a variety of field sports and could draw regional tournaments to town, parks and recreation director Brad Epperly said.
The second phase will add a softball field, splash pad, multi-sport courts, an amphitheater with a pavilion and parking for both cars and buses. The price tag on that phase is unclear.
A separate project included in the design would construct a $24 million connector road between Peppers Ferry Road and North Franklin Street, but that is contingent on state approval and funding.
There is no timeline for final build out of the property.
Faulconer’s design is the result of a bid advertisement that was triggered last year when the Roanoke-based Branch Group submitted a proposal under the guidelines of the state’s Public-Private Education Facilities and Infrastructure Act.
The PPEA was established with the aim of speeding up and lowering the costs of local government projects through partnerships with private firms. Under these arrangements, the firms can be granted privileges such as seeking the project’s financing on their own.
Christiansburg officials are still undecided about whether they’ll take advantage of PPEA.
“The town would be open to options of financing through the developer, though we probably anticipate that it’d be through a bond or bank loan,” spokeswoman Melissa Demmitt wrote in an email. “Financing through the PPEA was not a factor in the selection process, as we expected to likely finance ourselves.”
