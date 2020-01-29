Roanoke Police Department's Deputy Chief Chester Smith will serve as acting police chief when Tim Jones retires Friday.
Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell announced Smith’s interim appointment in a news release Wednesday. Smith currently commands the uniform operations division and has served on the city’s police force since 1985.
Jones announced his retirement in August after nearly four decades at the department.
Roanoke is conducting a national search for its next police chief. The search has attracted 31 candidates, according to an update posted by the city.
That tally reflects the number of applications received as of Dec. 20, when preliminary screening of the candidate pool was begun by an outside firm aiding in the search. Contenders can continue to apply until a final hire is announced.
Semifinalists will be invited to visit Roanoke and interview with panels of both city officials and community members. The community panel includes representatives of victim advocate groups, the gun violence task force, city schools, the business community and organizations such as the NAACP and Local Colors.
Cowell aims to narrow the field to a top finalist by March, according to the latest timeline, and will organize a community open house around that person.
The city hopes to have the new chief in place by the spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.