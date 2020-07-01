botetourtfire 070320 p01

Wednesday's fire was reported on Willow Springs Road.

 Courtesy of Troutville Volunteer Fire Department

A fire damaged a house Wednesday in Botetourt County, according to a post from the Troutville Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire was reported on Willow Springs Road and quickly knocked down, officials wrote. No injuries were reported. No other information was immediately available.

