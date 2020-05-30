Nationwide protests sparked by the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis reached downtown Roanoke on Saturday.
Following a rally at Washington Park organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter, demonstrators marched toward the police station on Campbell Avenue.
Police set up barricades along the street, though the crowd managed to inch closer to the department's offices. It was unclear if police allowed protesters to progress or if they pushed their way through.
Police officers stood on the street, many wearing riot gear. Protesters urged each other to stay on the sidewalk, rather than clog the streets. One woman encouraged people to leave, fearing the situation would escalate.
This is a breaking news post and will be updated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.