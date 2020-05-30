image000001.jpg

Demonstrators and police stand apart on Campbell Ave. S.W. on Saturday, where people marched, held signs and chanted in calls for justice for George Floyd.

Nationwide protests sparked by the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of police in Minneapolis reached downtown Roanoke on Saturday. 

Following a rally at Washington Park organized by the local Black Lives Matter chapter, demonstrators marched toward the police station on Campbell Avenue. 

Police set up barricades along the street, though the crowd managed to inch closer to the department's offices. It was unclear if police allowed protesters to progress or if they pushed their way through. 

Police officers stood on the street, many wearing riot gear. Protesters urged each other to stay on the sidewalk, rather than clog the streets. One woman encouraged people to leave, fearing the situation would escalate. 

