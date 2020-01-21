RICHMOND — The morning after thousands of people carrying firearms surrounded the Capitol to voice their opposition to gun control, House Democrats shot down a batch of gun rights bills from Republicans.
The subcommittee of the House Public Safety Committee was once known for swiftly killing gun control bills Democrats introduced for years when the House was under Republican control.
But newly empowered Democrats on Tuesday turned the tables.
"It's an honor to be the first to go down for the cause," Del. Chris Head, R-Botetourt, said as he walked out of a meeting room after Democrats killed his bills.
Head sponsored two bills aimed at helping people who are hunting on property that spans multiple localities that have different firearm ordinances.
Within about two hours, Democrats defeated 11 bills, including one that would have increased the mandatory minimum sentences for use or display of a firearm when committing certain felonies and another that would have repealed a longtime law that makes it a misdemeanor to carry a weapon in a place of religious worship.
“We’re going to go beyond thoughts and prayers,” said Del. Jeff Bourne, D-Richmond, chairman of the subcommittee. “We’re going to give voters laws that will make Virginia safer.”
Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, broke ranks to vote with Democrats against carrying a concealed weapon without a permit and localities waiving their protection from lawsuits if they create gun-free zones.
Families whose loved ones have been shot or killed in mass shootings in Virginia testified about the bills.
Jason Nixon, whose wife was killed during the May 31 Virginia Beach shooting, supported the legislation making it easier for gun violence victims to sue localities. He said his wife considered taking a gun to work to protect herself from the co-worker who went on to kill 12 people, but she didn’t because of the city’s policy prohibiting guns in the workplace.
“She obeyed the laws. She obeyed the rules,” Nixon said. “And she’s dead now.”
The delegates said they believed the issue of localities receiving protection against lawsuits was worth future discussion. Gun control advocates said they didn’t believe the legislation was useful in preventing gun violence.
Lori Haas and Andrew Goddard have been attending this subcommittee’s meetings since 2007, when their children survived after being shot at Virginia Tech.
“There have been families in this building for years pleading to have this issue addressed,” Haas said. “We’re not going away. We will be back, as I have been, as other families have been.”
Goddard said families challenged sovereign immunity with lawsuits against Virginia Tech. The school was ultimately not held liable.
“No amount of money — whether sovereign immunity is in place or not — will bring this man’s wife back,” Goddard said. “My son was under the sovereign immunity issue, and it didn’t make a difference. Nothing is going to make him as healthy as he was before he was shot.”
The General Assembly is expected to pass sweeping gun control legislation this session under Democratic leadership.
The Senate has already passed three gun control bills. On Tuesday, senators reached an agreement on a fourth bill that could receive a floor vote Wednesday. The bill would allow courts to temporarily remove guns from someone deemed a risk to himself or others.
Republicans pushed back against the gun control measures and said the thousands of people with firearms at the Capitol on Monday, none of whom were arrested for committing violence, highlighted that gun control was not wanted or needed.
“They obeyed the laws and rules laid out before them,” Del. Michael Webert, R-Fauquier, said on the House floor. “When the majority and governor threw them curveballs by changing the rules, they obeyed them.”
Del. Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery, said he didn’t think the crowd of people outside the Capitol, many armed and some masked, represented the “true will of the people of Virginia.”
“We had elections in November that represented the true will of the people, and that number of voters is far higher than any masses gathered on Main Street or Franklin Street,” Hurst said on the House floor. “Two million, three hundred eighty eight thousand, two hundred thirteen voters, and those who want action on gun violence to save lives voted in larger numbers than those who want the status quo.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.