Democratic legislators have secured a majority of representation on the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, replacing Republicans who represent most of the rural Southwest and Southside regions the commission focuses its work on.
The General Assembly's Senate Rules Committee appointed new members to the commission on Tuesday. Sens. John Edwards, D-Roanoke, Louise Lucas, D-Portsmouth, and Joe Morrissey, D-Richmond, were named to the commission. Sen. Ben Chafin, R-Russell, was reappointed to another four-year term.
The Democrats are replacing Sens. Bill Stanley, R-Franklin, and Frank Ruff, R-Mecklenberg, who was the vice chairman of the commission. A Democrat also filled a vacancy left by then-Sen. Bill Carrico, R-Grayson, who retired from the Senate last year.
The tobacco commission was created two decades ago to spend Virginia’s portion of the national tobacco settlement, and it doles out money for projects designed to benefit economically depressed localities in Southwest and Southside Virginia. The commission wields significant influence over which businesses gain traction, and where, in Southwest and Southside Virginia.
The tobacco commission is made up of 28 members, including legislators, cabinet secretaries in Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam’s administration and politically appointed citizens.
Last month, House Speaker Eileen-Filler Corn, D-Fairfax, named four Democrats to replace Republicans on the commission. They are: Dels. Lashrecse Aird, D-Petersburg; Chris Hurst, D-Montgomery; Sam Rasoul, D-Roanoke; and Roslyn Tyler, D-Sussex.
Dels. Terry Kilgore, R-Scott, the chairman of the commission, and James Edmunds, R-Halifax, were reappointed.
Democrats took control of the House of Delegates and Senate this year, which gives them power to appoint lawmakers to commissions.
No Democrats have served on the commission in the past few years. There are few Democrats representing Southwest and Southside Virginia in the General Assembly.
The tobacco commission serves an area made up of 41 localities known as the "tobacco footprint." All of the Republicans live in the footprint, and Tyler is the only Democrat who lives in that area. While Aird, Morrissey and Lucas don't live in the footprint, they represent localities in the tobacco region.
According to the state code, besides cabinet secretaries that serve on the commission, “all members of the Commission shall reside in the Southside and Southwest regions of the Commonwealth." No one has publicly pressed the issue of the lawmakers residing outside of the footprint.
Republicans on the Senate Rules Committee expressed their discontent at the lack of bipartisan representation on some other commissions. Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, said he wouldn't vote to approve appointments to a commission if it meant just one party would be represented and the commission previously had bipartisan representation.
Senate Republicans report that 12 commissions that previously had Democratic and Republican senators sitting on them will now only have Democratic senators.
“By appointing only Democrat senators to a dozen boards and commissions that previously had senators from both parties serving, Senate Democrats effectively silenced the voices of 4 million Virginians represented by Republicans in the Senate of Virginia," Senate Republican leaders wrote in a statement. "On critical issues like criminal justice, transportation, health care, electric rates and housing, Democrats are not interested in hearing diverse views or any perspective other than their own. Consistent with longstanding Senate tradition, Republican and Democrat senators were appointed to these important boards and commissions under Republican leadership."
The one commission that a few Republicans particularly raised concerns about was the Virginia State Crime Commission, a bipartisan advisory body that studies criminal justice issues and makes recommendations to the General Assembly.
Edwards, Lucas and Sen. Scott Surovell, D-Fairfax, are replacing Sens. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, who served as the chairman of the commission, Tommy Norment, R-James City, and Janet Howell, D-Fairfax.
“I do think balance matters," Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Fauquier, said.
Filler-Corn replaced two Republicans with the most tough-on-crime attitudes — Dels. Rob Bell, R-Albemarle, and Todd Gilbert, R-Shenandoah — with Democrats on the crime commission.
The delegates on the crime commission are: Les Adams, R-Pittsylvania; Chris Collins, R-Frederick; Charniele Herring, D-Alexandria; Paul Krizek, D-Fairfax; Joseph Lindsey, D-Norfolk; and Mike Mullin, D-Newport News.
Northam also appointed Lori Haas, a mother whose daughter survived being shot at Virginia Tech in 2007 and Virginia state director of the Coalition to Stop Gun Violence, to the crime commission. Haas has been a regular fixture at the General Assembly since 2007, pushing back on bills to expand gun rights and advocating for gun control.
Herring, the House majority leader and chairman of the House committee that takes up criminal justice legislation, is poised to become their chairwoman of the crime commission.
Many Democrats weren't satisfied with what they accomplished with criminal justice reform during this year's General Assembly session. But in light of calls for legislators to do more following the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis, Democrats have been gearing up to consider criminal justice and police reform later this year and next year.
Numerous bills that didn't advance in the last General Assembly session were sent to the crime commission to be studied. Herring sent a letter to the crime commission on Tuesday to review various issues about parole, credits for good time service and expunging records.
"African-Americans, people of color and vulnerable populations bear a disproportionate brunt of a system that is deeply flawed," Herring wrote. "As you are aware, movement toward a fair and equitable criminal justice system from policing to incarceration to our court system are centermost in the public eye and we are looking to take action."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.