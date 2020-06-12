Nearly two dozen resident of Galax have been admitted to the hospital since Memorial Day for treatment of the coronavirus, and eight have died in recent days.
In surrounding counties, cases of COVID-19 are also on the rise, and the virus recently killed four more people in Carroll County and two in Grayson County.
The Mount Rogers Health District reported this week that 18 people in the district have died from the virus, up from six the week before.
It also reported two new outbreaks in long-term care facilities. Population health manager Breanne Forbes Hubbard said she can’t share information beyond what is posted to the Virginia Department of Health’s website.
The Northam administration has said state code extends health privacy rights to institutions.
Cases in the health district have more than doubled in the past two weeks.
“We really need people to wear their masks. I know people are weary of COVID and are over COVID, but COVID is not over,” she said. “If everybody wears their masks when out in public, that’s going to really cut down on spread, and it’s going to really help us avoid a big second surge in cases.”
Nursing homes are now required to report cases in residents and staff to the Centers for Disease Control. It shares the information with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, which began posting it online last week.
Both Galax Health and Rehab and Waddell Nursing and Rehab Center, also in Galax, have reported cases, though the latest reports are for the week ending May 31.
Galax Health and Rehab reports on its website that 55 residents and 33 employees tested positive for COVID-19. Waddell did not appear to have posted similar information. Neither center returned phone calls seeking additional information.
“I can tell you we are working with all our facilities in the area to make sure everyone who needs to be tested is tested,” Forbes Hubbard said.
She said tracers are reaching out to those who were in contact with people who tested positive and are letting them know to quarantine.
Her district’s cases have gone from 252 two weeks ago to 482 by Thursday. Some parts of the district remain unaffected. Bland County has not had any cases. Bristol has had just four, and Smyth County, 18.
The story is different in Carroll County, where case counts rose from 64 two weeks ago to 159 by Friday. Grayson County has seen its case count rise from 22 two weeks ago to 63 on Friday.
Galax had 171 cases as of Friday, 17 more than the previous day, and 149 more than two weeks ago.
Forbes Hubbard said there is community transmission.
“We anticipated and are seeing that as people get out more, we’re having more cases. And we expect to continue to see this,” she said.
